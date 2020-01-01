• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
"Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us." 🐰 🐰 🐰 🐰 #zafiris #italiangreyhound #italiangreyhoundlove #italiangreyhoundlovers #iggysoftheworld #iggysofinstagram #iggylife #iggysoftheworld #iggylove #itsaniggything #instalifogreece #italiangreyhoundofinstagram #samsfieldeaters #samsfieldlovers #samsfieldgreece #samsfield #levretki #iggiesoftheworld #dog #puppy #doglife #dogsofinstagram #dogsofworld #instalifo #photographer #instalifo #dailydog #greekdogs #イタリアングレーハウンド #lifopets #italiangreyhoundsofinstagram
#catsofinstagram #meowstagram #catstagram #instacat #britishshorthair #british #catlover #kittens #pets #catoftheday #petstagram #ilovemycat #britishcat #catsofworld #adorable #lifopets#weeklyfluff #kittensofinstagram #excellent_cats #cats #bestmeow #catlife #cats_of_instagram #cats365 #cat #cutecats #cat #photooftheday #pawsome #christmastree #christmas
#loulouweekly Φιλαράκια μου αγαπημένα σας εύχομαι Καλά Χριστούγεννα! Να είστε όλοι τρισευτυχισμένοι! Κι αν δεν είστε και τόσο...υιοθετήστε ένα αδεσποτάκι μου και σας υπόσχομαι πως θα γίνετε! Πολλά φιλάκια, Λουλού 🐾💫❤️ #naughtyloulou #instakopros #muttsofinstagram #mixedbreed #mongrel #mixeddog #instadog #dogsofinstagram #cutedog #doglover #ilovedogs #dogworld #lifopets #adopteddog #dogoftheday #petstagram #petphotography #dogmodel
3 μέρες για τα Χριστούγεννα!!! #india_wolf #51 #lifopets #furydaughter
#catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause La Usurpadora was diagnosed with kidney failure early stages. This just made her wiser! And she deserves a good home too now more than others. Let’s find her a warm home 🐾 Special needs cats must have priority in our hearts ♥️ Η Usurpadora διαγνώστηκε με νεφρική ανεπάρκεια αλλά αυτό απλά την κάνει σοφότερη! Και αξίζει ένα σπίτι τώρα περισσότερο από αλλά γατάκια. Ας της βρούμε ένα ζεστό σπίτι 🐾 Τα γατάκια με ειδικές ανάγκες πρέπει να έχουν προτεραιότητα στην καρδιά μας ♥️ Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε παρακαλούμε στείλτε sms: 6955589216 ή μήνυμα στην σελίδα μας. If you would like to adopt please text at 6955589216 or pm our page.