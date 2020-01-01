• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

3 μέρες για τα Χριστούγεννα!!! #india_wolf #51 #lifopets #furydaughter

#catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause La Usurpadora was diagnosed with kidney failure early stages. This just made her wiser! And she deserves a good home too now more than others. Let’s find her a warm home 🐾 Special needs cats must have priority in our hearts ♥️ Η Usurpadora διαγνώστηκε με νεφρική ανεπάρκεια αλλά αυτό απλά την κάνει σοφότερη! Και αξίζει ένα σπίτι τώρα περισσότερο από αλλά γατάκια. Ας της βρούμε ένα ζεστό σπίτι 🐾 Τα γατάκια με ειδικές ανάγκες πρέπει να έχουν προτεραιότητα στην καρδιά μας ♥️ Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε παρακαλούμε στείλτε sms: 6955589216 ή μήνυμα στην σελίδα μας. If you would like to adopt please text at 6955589216 or pm our page.

