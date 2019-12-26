• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#18daysuntilchristmas #homesweethome #lifopets #francathefatdog

A post shared by Ｉｔ’ｓ Ａｌｅｘ 🎈 (@alex_days) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

🐶 When pawrents make you stand in front of the tree for Christmas photo 🙃 #leowooffy

A post shared by Leo The Dog (@leo_wooffy) on

 

 