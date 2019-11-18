View this post on Instagram

DOUBLE DATE #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #doglover #dogportrait #dogphotography #akita #akitainu #akitasofinstagram #akitalover #japaneseakita #pet #petlovers #petphotography #natgeoyourshot #animals #photo #photography #photooftheday #nikon #nikond3400 #greece #athens #parnitha #lifo #lifopets