• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#woof #germanshepherd #dogoftheday #prouddad #love #cantgetenough #lifopets

A post shared by Kwstas Varvaras (@kwstasvarvaras) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

🎂Happy birthday little monster🎂 . . 🎉🎁🎈🎉🎁🎈🎉🎁🎈🎉🎁🎈3️⃣🎉🎁🎈🎉🎁🎈 . Χρόνια πολλά στο πιο όμορφο, στο πιο καλό , στο πιο έξυπνο, στο πιο πεισματάρικο, στο πιο κλαψιάρικο, στο πιο επίμονο, στο πιο εμμονικό, στο πιο λαίμαργο, στο πιο υπέροχο σκυλί όλου του 🌍 ———————————————————————- . . #superflox #flox #jackrussell #dog #dogsofinstagram #petsarepeopletoo #animal #portrait #dogportrait #instagram #animals_gr #nature_greece_animals #tv_animals #igworldclub_pets #saveanimals #loveanimals #givethemlove #lifopets #petmegr #jackrussellmoments #jackrussellsofinstagram #jackrusselldaily #petit #nature_greece #jackrussellsofinstagram #jackrussell_daily #locopaws #jackrussellsterriers #team_flox_jackrussell #birthday

A post shared by ᖴᒪᑌᖴᖴYᔕ ᖴᒪOᑭ-KᗩTIᗩ ᗰOI (@katia_moi) on

 

 

 