• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

These eyes.. #purelove#mylittlelove#instadogs#stillsummer#maltesse#koni#instadogs#instapet#lifopets#chalkidiki

A post shared by Mariongi (@marionn_gi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Κωνσταντiνος Πi (@kostis_pi) on

 

 