View this post on Instagram

The most reluctant-to-having-a-pet man became the sweetest dog Dad in the world: that’s the power of love.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Happy Father’s Day! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #weeklyfluff #thedailywoof #FathersDay #DogDad #ig_dogphoto #dogsofinstagram #cutepetclub #bestwoof #dogscorner #ruffpost #dogsofinstaworld #dog_features #thecritterhaven #dogstagram #barkpost #dogsofig #dailyfluff #fluffypack #pawpack #thedodo #worldofcutepets #dogs_of_world #dogsoflove #dogsofheart #adoptdontshop #lifopets #truvibes19