• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying the last few days away from work with @jimmykass #lifopets

A post shared by Rudy Riviera (@rudyrivieraofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#Aris_woof #n0ntas #athensvoice#lifopets

A post shared by Yiorgos Rousis (@yiorgosrou) on

View this post on Instagram

Urban cat 🐾 🐈 #cloé #mainecoon #skg #lifopets

A post shared by Cloè Van Katten (@cloevankatten) on