View this post on Instagram

Curious enough to discover world like when he discovered me 💜 #2yearstogether . . #cats #catsofinstagram #catsofgreece #catlife #catoftheday #mycat #curiouscat #bw_greece #bnw_greece #monochrome #ig_monochrome #blacknwhite #instabnw #blackstudio_art #bw_addiction #photoart #photo_thinkers #photologio_gr #instalifo #lifopets #kasetophono #anarchy_dreams #art_camera #athensvoice #popagandagr #ifocus_gr #photocontest_gr