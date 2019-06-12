• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

View this post on Instagram

companionship love and cohabitation

A post shared by Billy(Vas) Toxavidis ⛷⛷🎿🎿❄️❄️ (@billtox) on

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Tonic spontaneously posing behind a guitar. Could as well be an album cover for Cat Lovers Music...!

A post shared by Dimitris Karbaliotis (@karbymusic) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#cats #beardandcats #beard #man #instalifo #instalike #pet #lifopets#chania #beardsandcats_official Me. And. OM3ga

A post shared by Antonis Skilourakis (@dogtailed) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Mommomommomommom Wakeupwakeupwakeupwakeup #igers #ig #risegr #instalifo #wu#wu_greece #lifopets #catsofinstagram #catsagram

A post shared by Catherine Panteli (@catherinepanteli) on

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Δεν ταιριάζουν;;; #ringo #layla #labrador #pug #love #park #happy #instalike #lifopets #instamoment

A post shared by Vangelis Kavvadias (@vankavadias) on

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#boubis #jackie #labrador #labdog #dog #animal #pet #lifopets #pets

A post shared by fotis konstantinidis (@fotikons) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Little Silas is a delightful little guy, born beginning of April 2019. He is the inquisitive type, not annoyingly… rather very sweetly and quite politely for such a youngster. More like a “cautious” explorer, is the one who, very quickly, will know and own every corner of the premises of his forever home, along with the hearts of his family members… He is looking just for that, to let him explore, map and conquer your hearts rooms and windows… He will be given with contract of adoption for in house living only, within Attica’s area only, de-wormed, vaccinated. Her new guardian will be required to neuter him, at the appropriate age, and cover his microchip’s cost. Contact tel. number +30 693 663 1269. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #cattsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram

A post shared by SCARS, Greece (@scarsgr) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Yuki the giant bebe just posing #yukithedog #lovemydogs #lovedogs #adoptdontshop #lifopets #instapets

A post shared by jvoudouri (@jvoudouri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#greekstraycats #greekstray #adoptastray #athenscats #adoptastraycat #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #open_cra_cages Σαλαμάκι προς υιοθεσία! Salamaki for adoption! Όλα τα μωρά στην πίστα! Τεκνά 2019 Ψάχνουν σπίτια! Δείτε φάτσες υπέροχες. Βασανιστείτεεεεεε Babies 1-2 months old for adoption! Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε παρακαλούμε στειλτε sms: 6955589216 ή μήνυμα στην σελίδα μας. If you would like to adopt please text at 6955589216 or send your request at: https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens ΥΙΟΘΕΤΗΣΕ ΥΠΕΥΘΥΝΑ https://www.facebook.com/notes/cat-rescue-athens-γατοδράση-αθήνας/υιοθετησε-υπευθυνα/1745196489123646/ Η ομάδα μας έχει ανάγκη από υπεύθυνα σπίτια φιλοξενίας, για πληροφορίες στείλτε μήνυμα στη σελίδα. Cat Rescue Αthens Αρ. Μητρώου Πρωτοδικείου Αθηνών: 31663 Ο στόχος μας είναι ξεκάθαρος: ~ Μέχρι και η τελευταία γάτα να έχει αγαπηθεί ~

A post shared by @CatRescueAthens (@cat.rescue.athens) on

 