• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
April 4 is the day to give special attention to the 600.000.000 stray animals in the world ! ———————————————————————Help them , love them adopt them!!!!!! #lovethem #adoptthem #adoptadog #adoptadog #straylife #straydogs #straydog #animalday #4april #loveyou #mylife #mydog #bnw #bnwphotography #outdoorphotography #outdoorphotoshoot #meandmydog #dogmum #bnwportrait #bnwmood #bnwcaptures #bnwdog #dogsofinstagram #athens #rudy #lifopet #lifopets #
View this post on Instagram
#catsonglass #catsofinstagram #visitor #bigbrother #gossipgirl #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
poupe was blind when she came in the clinic...after a point there was no hope for her so she was abandoned in a cage..with a lot of love and patience and a surgery poupe now sees clearly and is our new member in my house..she is watching tv and steals my food ❤ #lifopets #saveastray #loveheals
View this post on Instagram
#myfriend#mydog#love#lifopets#greekdog#greece#bobiandmoli#ig_greece#dogsofinstagram #eros_greece#igdaily
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Spot the dog . #dogs #nature #spring #dogsofinstagram #instadogs #lifopets #mansbestfriend #naturephotography
View this post on Instagram
Sunday morning #PixelTheCat . . . . . . . . . . #outdoors #bestmeow #catfeature #catoftheday #cats #cats_of_world #nature #meowvswoof #buzzfeedanimals #adoptdontshop #mypet #lifopets #minimalista #athensvoice #athens #petstagram #catsofig #catslife #ig_greece #somewheremagazine #naturephotography #animalsofinstagram #homedecoration #catsandgreece #homedecor #bathroom #mindtheminimal #mininalism #streethoney #minimalista
View this post on Instagram
❤️Santo❤️ #worldstrayanimalsday #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #lifo #lifopets #dog #dogsofinstagram #dog🐶 #doglife #doglovers #doggies #doglove #dogsofig #doggram #dogs #doggo #dogmodel #dogscorner #dogoftheday #dogsofinsta #doglover #adoptdontshop #adoptdontbuy #adoptastray
View this post on Instagram
Η νονά μου κι εγώ!!! ❤🐶 #loveyou . . . #jackrussellsofinstagram #jrt #jackrussell #jackrussellterrier #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #dogoftheday #photoftheday #lovemydog #ilovemydog #dogs #doglover #love #instadog #instalove #lifopets #cutedogs #instajrt #jrtlovers #cooldogs #puppy #jackrussellmoments #dogsofathens #dogsofgreece #ramonthehappypaw
View this post on Instagram
😻 #cats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #portraitphotography #portrait #portraits #photography #photograph #amateurphotography #hypebeast #hype #hypephotography #model #catmodel #amazing #beautiful #nature #greece #samsung #instacoolpicture #lifopets #pet #eyes #instalifo #ig_greece #igers #iger #igercat
View this post on Instagram
I do, however, enjoy the air😆😆#nofilter #lazydog #dogsofinstagram #doglovers #handsome #dog #mydog #mylove #family#myernesto #dogsofinstagram #doglovers#handsome #lovemydog #puppy #lovepuppies #naturewalk #dogoftheday #picoftheday #love #dog #prouddog #lifopets #sunnyday #happyday #smile #doglife #dogwalk #lifeisbetterwithdogs #hapiness #lazydog #mylife #holidays #sunset #perfectday
View this post on Instagram
Καλή σας νύχτα!!! Τιτίκα...speaking!!! #τιτίκα #titika #goodnight🌙 #mybabyprincess #sleepyheads #aegeancats #formerstray #lovemycat #igmew #famcats #katse #gatos #chat #greeneyes #instapic #instacat #kittens #monchat #amazingcats #monchat #pinknose #picoftheday #catsanddogs #catsofinstagram #mycatisbetterthanyours #monchatestunestar #cats #catsagram #lifopets @lifomag
View this post on Instagram
Be grateful, smile, enjoy the sun💕☀️ ______________________________________________ #fidel_the_kokoni #lifopets #instakopros #ilovemydog #ilovedogs #iloveyou #instapuppy #instadog #dogsofinstagram #dogworld #dogs_of_instagram #dailywoof #doglover #dogstyle #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #doglife #dogsofinstaworld #dogadventures #sun #zeedog #pupfluencer #puppylove #paws #puppiesofinstagram #puppyoftheday #cutenessoverload #petstagram #petsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
Hey roomie: Why so serious? 👀 🃏 #adoptnotshop #greekcats #lifopets #catstagram #exstraycat #greekcatsadopted
View this post on Instagram
Loulou weekly...The waterfall is magnificent, I can hear the water pounding on the rocks, tiny drops touch my face...wait a minute! Have we come here to take a bath???? #instakopros #worldstrayanimalsday #muttsofinstagram #mixedbreed #mongrel #mixeddog #instadog #dogsofinstagram #cutedog #doglover #ilovedogs #dogworld #lifopets #adopteddog #dogoftheday #petstagram #petphotography #loulouweekly #naughtyloulou
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Two and a half years ago I was an abandoned, unwanted dog. Afraid to even bark or play, because twice I had been "adopted" for a day and then dumped again. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My life has changed now. I am loved, healthy and safe. I wish that all Humans treated animals the way my Pawrents and their friends treat me. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Please be kind to animals in need and above all adopt, don't shop so that soon we will no longer need a #WorldStrayAnimalsDay ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔜0️⃣4️⃣➖0️⃣4️⃣🔚 🐶🐱⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #adoptdontshop #adoptstrays #truspring19 #weeklyfluff #thedailywoof #bestwoof #dogscorner #ruffpost #thecritterhaven #barkpost #dogsofig #dailyfluff #fluffypack #gia_diamerisma #thedodo #worldofcutepets #dogs_of_world #dogsoflove #dogsofheart #englishsetter #englishsetterlove #setteringles #setteranglais #setteringlese #lifopets #greekdogs #englishsettersofinstagram #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #englishsettercute