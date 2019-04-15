• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

View this post on Instagram

March is the best month to start #swimming! #lifopets #hoscos

A post shared by Σταυρος τσο (@stauros_tso) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Pre-Friday 💤💤💤🐾😼 #greekcats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #lifopets #meliathecat #greekcatsadopted

A post shared by Melia & roomate Minas (@melia_the_cat) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Κολλητος 🐕🐾 #σκυλισιαζωη #dog #instapet #lifopets #dogsofinstagram #jackrussell #dogstagram

A post shared by Eri Pap (@eri_papadopoulou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#koratcat #fargothecat #lifopets #catsofinstagram #catstagram #catsoftheworld #cats #catslife

A post shared by Joice Man (@joice__man) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

😻 #lifopets

A post shared by NEKTARIA👒 (@maria_nektaria_fragkou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Happiness. #igers #instalifo #instapets #instalike #instadaily #lifopets #pet #dog

A post shared by Α.Δ (@captain_alexdam) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy family 🤪🐶 #maltese #malteseofinstagram #lifopets #kokoni

A post shared by tsaf (@tsaf_g111) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

ADOPTED A kitten only 50 days old, only 1kg in weight, with a dream of a long fur, and amazing gold eyes! An drusy black fluffy ball of….love! When the two volunteers threw food, so to catch cats for spaying, the little one tried too to eat…, but being so small, the others started beating him…nature’s law…to save himself was running in and out the cat-trap crying….and again,….and again…such a rescue! A worldwide first! So…, the little one has only love in his kitten-heart, truly cries when feels lonely, defied cruelty and danger, because he is tiny but brave, a little knight advocate of companionship! Drusy is a drop of hope to us, who feel week and weakened to affect the essence of nature’s protection…let us follow the steps of this “small” life and smell the irresistible nature’s aroma , as long as it lasts and moves us…. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #cattsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram

A post shared by SCARS, Greece (@scarsgr) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy day#mydogs#bengi#grifoncannis#erikacorfu#miperro#mimascota#mydogsloveme #lifopets🐾🐾 #lifopets

A post shared by erika proiou (@erikaproiou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

"L🌞ve the sun" #lifopets#instalifogreece#dogboy#adoptnotshop#sunnyday#photooftheday#loveyoutothemoonandback

A post shared by •Maria Xenikaki• (@maria_xenikaki) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Καλησπέρα σας, είμαι ένας μικρός Κονιόρδος! #lifopets

A post shared by Spiros Meli (@spirosmeli) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Athena, Athens, Greece (@athenatsa) on