• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Chocolate & sprinkles ❤️ triple choc birthday cake 🔝🤤 #twistandbakecom #cake #cakegram #homamade #homemadefood #baking #bakegram #yummy #tasty #cakelover #cakelife #birthdaycake #chocolate #chocolatelove #chocolatelife #feedfeed #food52 #foodies #foodphotos #foodphotography #dessertoftheday #dessertgasm #lifokitchen #foodgasm #foodstagram #sweettreat #dessertgram #instafood #κεικ #σοκολάτα
Τα πιο νόστιμα γεμιστά μανιτάρια θα τα βρείτε μόνο στο www.cookingtherapy.gr στην Κατηγορία Λαχανικά! Μπείτε τώρα και απολαύστε τα το βραδάκι! #mushrooms #stuffed #cheese #bacon #grilled #lifomag #lifokitchen #vegetable #foodblogger #foodblog #foodlover #foodieofinstagram #instakitchen #cooking #instafoodie #instacooking #instafood
Γλυκό vol1. Ταρτάκια με βάση κέικ ,κρέμα πατισερί και φρουτάκια (μαύρα βατόμουρα -του μπαξέ- και μύρτιλα).Ρίξαμε και λίγο σιρόπι -χειροποίητο ντε - φράουλας 🍓 • Dessert no.1 Tartlets with vanilla cake base ,creme patisserie and fruits (blackberries -from our garden- and blueberries).We also poured some homemade strawberry syrup 🍓 #mykitchensnaps #foodblog #foodblogger #greece #greekcuisine #greekcooking #greekfood #greekfoodblogger #lifokitchen #f52 #f52grams #gloobyfoods #cookingnetwork #tartlets #creme #patisserie #fruits #blackberries #blueberries #strawberries #syrup #dessert
Ζεματάει! #pastitsio #παστίτσιο #greekcuisine #heresmyfood #hautecuisines #onthetable #greekcooking #bakingfun #foodphotography #foodstagram #comfortfood #foodlovers #foodstyling #foodie #greekfood #foodblogger #instafood #yahoofood #huffposttaste @foodandwine #tastemade #f52grams #eeeeeats #deliciousfood @tastespotting #lifokitchen @thefeedfeed @food52 #beautifulcuisines #tastingtable #f52comfort #thebakefeed @foodandwine @saveurmag #sharefood @simplyrecipes #foodandwine @buzzfeedtasty @tastemade @tastingtable @cooking_backstage @lifomag @lefooding @cookingnetwork @athensvoice @food @tv_neatly_ @food_glooby 💙
Hello Saturday lovers ❤ Smoothie breakfast bowl in the city @joinjuicebars 🤤 Navagio Bowl with melon • mango • peach • almonds • strawberries • granola & Crunchy yogurt with peanut butter • honey • granola 🍃Enjoy it 🌸😘 ___________________________ Καλημέρα φίλοι μου ❤ Είναι το Navagio Smoothie Bowl _ που ανακάλυψα χθες στην πόλη @joinjuicebars 🤤 _ πεπόνι • μάνγκο • ροδάκινο • αμύγδαλα • φράουλες • granola _ αξίζει να δοκιμάσεις όμως, αν θέλεις το πρωινό σου με γιαούρτι, το crunchy με φυστικοβούτυρο • μέλι • granola 🍃 Να έχετε ένα υπέροχο Σάββατο 🌸😘 . . . #strawberries #smoothieoftheday #granola #veganbreakfast #oats #healthyrecipes #lifokitchen #healthybreakfast #foodstagram #breakfastideas #fuelyourbody #eattherainbow #cleaneats #healthyfoodshare #ilovebreakfast #foodstyling #nutrition #foodblogfeed #feedfeed #breakfastbowl #f52grams #nourish #eeeeeats #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines @beautifulcuisines @food_glooby @foodblogfeed @thefeedfeed #gloobyfood #fitnessfood #healthybreakfast #smoothiebowl @smoothiebowl #veganrecipes
#fishandchips at its finest! Στην Αγγλία είμαστε, ας τα φάμε όπως τους πρέπει. Τραγανό και παχύ κουρκούτι, μη λαδοπιωμένο, με ζουμερό ψάρι, διπλό τηγανισμένες πατάτες, πουρέ αρακά και σως ταρτάρ, σε μια από τις πιο όμορφες pub (και με καλό φαγητό) της περιοχής! @theoldorchardharefield #eatlikealocal #britishpub #britishfood #britishstyle #traditional #foodiegram #foodie #foodtraveller #hiddengem
Τι τρωτε σημερα παιδια? Εμεις... Λαδενια, με ντοματινια & καραμελωμενα κρεμμυδια!!! . . . Φτιαχνουμε Ζυμαρακι με: 400γρ αλευρι 1 1/2 ποτηρι χλιαρο νερο 1/2 φακ.ξηρη μαγια 1 φλυντ.καφε λαδι 1 κ.γ. αλατι . . . Ανακατευουμε ολα τα υλικα με το κουταλι σε μια ζυμη αφρατη που κολλαει ελαφρως. Δεν ζημωνουμε. Την αφηνουμε να φουσκωσει 2-3 ωρες . . . Κοβουμε στην μεση τα ντοματινια και ψιλοκοβουμε σε φετακια τα κρεμμυδια. Τα σωταρουμε με λιγο λαδι σε αντικολλητικο τηγανι κ τα καραμελωνουμε με πετιμεζι. Λαδωνουμε ταψακι κ απλωνουμε το ζυμαρι. Αλειφουμε την επιφανεια του με πελτε, στρωνουμε τα καραμελωμενα κρεμμυδια και μετα τα ντοματινια. Αλατιζουμε και φουρνιζουμε σε δυνατο φουρνο. Εψησα σε κατω αντισταση και 250 βαθμους για 15 περιπου λεπτα. Οταν βγει απο το φουρνο αν θελουμε πασπαλιζουμε με φρεσκια ριγανη και ραντιζουμε με λιγο φρεσκο λαδι. Η πρασιναδα εικαστικη παρεμβαση του Κωστη βεβαιως βεβαιως. Η συνοδεια παγωμενης μπυρας βοηθα πολυ στη μεσημεριανη σιεστα! . . . #Λαδενια #greekfood #homemade #ladenia #summerloading #dairyfree #meatfree #pizza #vegan #veganfood #instafood #onmytable #mylunch #thekitchn #Greece #thefeedfeed #foodie #greekgastronomy #greekcuisine #lifokitchen #assisof #myopenkitchen
αφού και φετος δε πηγε η Κίκα στην Αθήνα ήρθε το θρυλικό ταψί στην Κίκα ~γαλακτομπούρεκο με κανταίφι~ θεικοτεροτατο, θα το βρειτε στο Κοσμικον #ζαχαροπλαστείο #lifokitchen #dessert #instafood #galaktoboureko #kosmikon #athens #instayum #yummy #foodporn #instagreece #likeforlikes #followforlike #sweetporn #pastryporn #kantaifi #cream #vanilla #syrup #foodphotography #bestof #γαλακτομπουρεκο #traditionalsweets #greeksweets #pastry #creampatisserie #patisserie #greekproducts #instagood #instamood
Summer salads, you only need a couple of vegetables, a grill and a nice honey-mustard vinegret. 🍆 🌽 I got my corn from @agrokipos_halvatzi Oh, you also need your best summer mood!! I hope the weekend is rolling out very smoothly 😎 #eatyourselfgreek #agrokiposhalvatzi #newontheblog #eatlikeagreek #summermood
Ό,τι λαχανικά έχεις στο ψυγείο, σε λεπτές φετούλες και μικρά κομμάτια για να ψηθούν γρήγορα. Αν έχεις σταφύλια, ρίξε τα κι αυτά στο ταψί και δεν θα χάσεις. Ραντίζεις με ελαιόλαδο και βαλσάμικο, σκορπάς τα μυρωδικά που αγαπάς και ψήνεις τυλιγμένα στη λαδόκολλα για μισή ώρα στους 180. Άλλα 15' ξεσκέπαστα και είναι έτοιμα! #μηφασβλακείες τα ζεστά βράδια τού καλοκαιριού. #f52grams #lifokitchen #healhyliving #healthychoice #healthyrecipes #eatyourveggies #veggies #vegan
Παγωτό φυστίκι χωρίς ζάχαρη! Απλά υπέροχο κ ασύλληπτα θρεπτικό. Η συνταγή στο σύνδεσμο στο προφίλ μου. #miss_healthy_living_gr #foodporn #foodblogger #greekfoodblogger #healthyliving #healthylife #icecream #pistachio #pistachio_icecream #no_sugar #lifokitchen #shapemaggr #veganicecream #52grams #cleaneating #fitmom #eatwell #youarewhatyoueat #healthyfoodshare #enkarpo
Lemon and yogurt cookies🍋Link in bio! #greekcuisine #onthetable #foodfotography #foodstagram #foodlovers #foodstyling #foodie #foodbloger #instalike #instafood #instafollow #yahoofood #tastemade #deliciusfood #tastepotting #lifokitchen #thefeedfeed #beautifulcuisines #sharefood #simplyrecipes #heresmyfood #buzzfeeedfood #lifomag #cookingnetwork #athensvoice #food #gastronomie #foodglooby
NEW vegetarian carrot and garbanzo burgers are here!!! Open face #vegetarianburgers are so good. This post is for my #vegetarian & plant based friends. Although this recipe has egg in it you can definitely replace with flax seed egg. ☑️ Breadless| Meatless| Tasty!! 👈🏻🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿 . . Recipe coming up on the food blog. (kouzounaskitchen.com) . . #meatlessburger #openburger #eeeeeats #eathealthy #nom #eatingfortheinsta #food #foodblogger #foodandwine #healthierlifestyle #healthyfood #healthyfoodporn #hautescuisines #f52grams #eatright #vegetarianrecipes #vege #foodalism #chefsoninstagram #yahoofood #onmytable #inthekitchen #foodstagram #dailyfoodfeed #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #foodpicoftheday #bonappetit
Happy sweet 18 girl 🎂❤!! May you still feel like a pup!!!! #happybirthday #birthdaycake #cakeart #cake #fondantpug #fondantart #caketoppers #sugarpaste #pug #pugcake #puppy #homemade #handmade #instacake #lifokitchen #challenge #pastry #patisserie #buttercream #chocolate #details #3dcake #18 #cute #dogcake #thanksforthetrust #sweet #bow #cakeartist #fondant
•🎵🎵Με σλιπινγκμπανγκ και με #καρπούζι θα κάνουμε το γύρο των νησιών 🎵🎵• . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #καλοκαιρι #καρπούζι #θαλασσα #watermelon #summer2018 #healthyfood #karpouzi #greekfood #cretanfood #fruits #crete #greekfoodblogger #food #foodpic #foodlove #foodporn #foodpost #foodstagram #foodblog #wu_greece #foodie #greecestagram #foodblogger #foodshare #foodism #yummy #lifokitchen #summeringreece #κρητη