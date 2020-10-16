Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
Που λέτε δεν είχα πάει ποτέ στο μουσείο Ισλαμικής Τεχνης και κακώς! Αυτό το μουσείο δεν μοιάζει με τα άλλα τα βαρετούλια, ειναι πολύχρωμο. Έχει το πιο ωραίο καφέ μουσείου με θεα την Ακρόπολη, τεράστια ποικιλία απο διάφορα είδη τσαγιού (σου χω τον κατάλογο στα next slides) και εκθέματα χρωματιστά και περίτεχνα. Ό,τι δηλαδη θέλει ένας τύπος σαν εμένα που δεν έχει πάθος με τα μουσεία! Αν πάλι έχεις πάθος με τα μουσεία με 5€ τον μήνα μπορείς να γίνεις μέλος στο μουσείο Μπενάκη και να έχεις όσες επισκέψεις θες στα 7 διαφορετικά μουσεία. Αν είσαι ακόμα εδώ, σύρε προς τα αριστερά να δεις video και είκονες 😀 #Athensvibe #athensmuseum #museums #athenslife #meinathens #athensvoice #benaki #islamicmuseum #athensmuseums @thebenakimuseum #somethoughts #athensvoice #instalifo #thisisathens #inathens #athensspots
View this post on Instagram
[ Ελα να πάμε στο νησί ] #tbt σε εκείνη την καλοκαιρινή Πέμπτη του Αυγούστου ______________________________________ . . . . . . . . . #vsco #vscogr #vscocam #vsco📷 #ig_greece #greecestagram #photography #summer #beach #andros #cyklades #vocations #photooftheday #shoutout #instadaily #instamood #instalifo #igersoftheday #happy #girl #happyme #photoshoot #island #blueandwhite #islandlife
View this post on Instagram
🌈 “Don't give up. The beginning is always hardest. Buddha 🙏” #bw_greece #senspiens #tofwithlove2 #hidden_portraits #bw_portraits #portrait_hood #human_art #portraitgreece #portraituring #thebeautycircus #beautyofgreekmasculinity #global_eros #tofwithlove3 #arrenes_gr #greekmale #selfportraitphotography #photography #portaits #maleportraits #sexygreek #maleelegance #menportraits #instalifo #lifogreece #greekhunk #portaitpage #instameetpeople #menpost #men_from_gr #blackandwhiteperfection @hot_men_of_insta
View this post on Instagram
“The value of things is not the time they last, but the intensity with which they occur. That is why there are unforgettable moments and unique people.”~Fernando Pessoa _______________________________ #unforgettablemoments #uniquepeople #thiscity #myhometown #enjoy #strollingaround #thessaloniki #greece #backtoback #october #instame #instalifo