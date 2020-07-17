Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Συνταγη για stroopwafels εχει ο @akis_petretzikis

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη thedimitrace X Mojitopapi_ (@drosxito_) στις

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

#greece#travelgraphy#travelgram#traveller#summervibes#summer#igdaily#instadaily#instalifo#instagreece#greecestagram#ig_greece#exploretheworld#neverstopexploring#neverendingsummer

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Κατερίνα Βαϊράμη (@katie_bernsss) στις

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Goodmorning Greece ⛪ #goodmorning#aegina#aeginatravel#greece#church#summeringreece#instadaily#instalifo#instaworld#instapic#picoftheday#mycosmolook#fashion#style#womanandstyle#beauty#beautyandstyle

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Artemis (@artemis_project.gr) στις

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Happy happy happy 🥰 . . . . #girl #brunette #boy #blonde #lovers #couple #couplesgoals #partnersincrime #together #vacation #beach #smile #summer #summermood #summervibes #island #islandlife #visitgreece #instamood #instalifo #igers #ig_greece #kefalonia

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Georgia Vuk (@georgiavuk) στις

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Wherever I go I leave fragments of my soul, believe me when I say that I'm still wondering how much of it, is left. So I try to find one spot to fit in, even for a few minutes. This way the part of me that's left behind will forever have a place to rest.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Ellie Filippidou (@elliefilippidou) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

#colorful #fresh#instalifo#vscodaily#vsconature#vscocam

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sahara Dibra (@_ssdibra) στις

 