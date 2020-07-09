Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
She felt the wind in her salty hair while her foot touches the sea and all that made her feel like home. #sea#sealove#beach#beachlife#island#islandlife#islandvibes#islandgirl#home#vsco#vscocam#blackandwhite#bnw#instalifo#instadaily#athensvoice#popagandagr#positivevibes#summer#love#life#live#livethelittlethings
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
All doubts for today has been cancelled, enjoy😉 . . . . . . . . . . #travel #fblogger #photographer #vscogood #vscocam #vsco #instadaily #outfitpost #beauty #streetstyle #lovemyjob #artist #moodboard #lifo #instalifo #instapic #picoftheday #picoftheday #fashionblogger #fashion #stylediary #fashiondiary #outfit
View this post on Instagram
• Silk patchwork kimono available in many colors. 🐚 __________________________________________________ • Mermaid: @g.gewrgopoulou __________________________________________________ #ānemefamily #anemekythnos #ānemegirls #boutique #artisticboutique #store #kythnos #kithnosisland #kithnos #greekislands #cyclades #greece #greekbrands #lavieboheme #boho #bohemian #gypsysoul #ethnic #mykythnos #thisiskythnos #summer2020 #summervibes #bohemianstyle #styling #fashion #instalifo #instamood #instagood #eponymousview #mycosmolook