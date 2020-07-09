Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

"Εγώ γεννήθηκα στα κύματα, όλη η ζωή μου συναισθήματα..."

A post shared by Giorgos (@jorge_nyx) on

 

 

 