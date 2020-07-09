View this post on Instagram

She felt the wind in her salty hair while her foot touches the sea and all that made her feel like home. #sea#sealove#beach#beachlife#island#islandlife#islandvibes#islandgirl#home#vsco#vscocam#blackandwhite#bnw#instalifo#instadaily#athensvoice#popagandagr#positivevibes#summer#love#life#live#livethelittlethings