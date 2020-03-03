Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by George Mintzas (@george_mintzas) on

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#family #la_familia #mood #sun #sea #sunnyday #sunglasses😎 #instalifo #picture #moodoftheday

A post shared by Jimis. 🚤🏝🍾🥂🍾 (@mr_maomao__) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 