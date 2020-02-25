Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 




View this post on Instagram

Και φέτος η καρδιά του καρναβαλιού στο Δήμο Χανίων κτύπησε στη Σούδα. Πολλές εκατοντάδες Χανιώτες βρέθηκαν στην Κυριακάτικη παρέλαση των αρμάτων στη Σούδα για να γιορτάσουν όπως κάθε χρόνο τις Αποκριές. Μεγάλοι πρωταγωνιστές οι νέοι, που ντύθηκαν και χόρεψαν, τόσο αυτοί που συμμετείχαν στα άρματα του καρναβαλιού, όσο και οι θεατές. ▶▶▶ Διαβάστε αναλυτικότερα στο facebook.com/agonaskritis ▶▶▶ Μοιραστείτε τις δικές σας φωτογραφίες στο hashtag #agonaskritis. Επιλεγμένες φωτογραφίες θα δημοσιεύονται στην ηλεκτρονική και στην έντυπη έκδοση της εφημερίδας ▪ Φωτογραφία: @angelakis_gianis ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ⬇ 🌞🌞🌞 ⬇ ⚡️#documentaryphotography ⚡️#cretegreece ⚡️#ic_bw ⚡️#photojournalism ⚡️#discover_chania ⚡️#chania ⚡️#greeceislands ⚡️#hania ⚡️#instacrete ⚡️#photojournalist ⚡️#streetsgrammer ⚡️#crete ⚡️#agonaskritis ⚡#greek ⚡#creta ⚡ #greece🇬🇷 ⚡#doubleyedge ⚡ #cretan ⚡#thepeoplewemet ⚡#instalifo ⚡#visitcrete ⚡️#rain ⚡️#athensvoice ⚡️#winter ⚡️#umbrella ⚡️#hellas ⚡️#greecestagram

A post shared by Agonas_Kritis (@agonas_kritis) on





View this post on Instagram

Βόλτα στο βασιλικό μου κτήμα

A post shared by 𝐉𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐍𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤𝐢 🧿 (@jakerskii) on



View this post on Instagram

Le temps passé. • • #hungary #budapesthungary #budacastle #viewfromthetop #travelphotography #instalifo

A post shared by Zœ Pappa🌸 (@zoe.paapp) on