Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Live the life you love ♾️ Love the life you live #fousekography #photography #huawei #P30pro #Leica #instalifo #athensvoice #greece #visitgreece #super_greece #perfect_greece #travel #travelling #photooftheday #picoftheday #sun #sunset #skyporn #loves_greece #great_captures_greece #ae_greece #ig_greekshots #kings_greece #igers_greece #expression_greece #in_athens #life_greece #greative1
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Using elephants for commercial purposes is still going strong in Thailand. However, there are a lot of new parks, which aim to help the traumatized elephants rehabilitate and potentialy move soon to their natural habitat. We visited the ‘Elephant Valley Thailand’ in Chiang Rai. The aim of the valley is to bring in touch elephants, who don’t know how to survive by themselves, with elephants who do, so the rehabilitation can be possible more easily. The volunteers working there were super nice and allowed us to give some small snack to the elephants as they are not entirely independent yet. They, personally, don’t feed them as they don’t want the elephants to get used to it. Although the idea behind the Elephant Valley Thailand is nice and the volunteers/employees there seem to really care, I had the impression that the manager was way too arrogant and rude, with some implications of getting benefit from the project. That was sad and left us with mixed feelings. Not sure if I would advise anyone to visit this place, but certainly the elephants were adorable and hopefully they will recover from human mistreatment soon. . . . . #elephantvalley #thailandtravel #elephants #thailand #instalifo #explorethailand #chiangrai #travelstories #dontrideelephants #animalplanet #visitthailand
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
“Zargana”, oil in canvas #instapic #instagood #instamood #instadaily #instasummer #instalifo #summer #friends #instatravel #traveler #travelling #Renaissance #rocks #sea #summervibes #Greece #picoftheday #painting #mermaid #likeforlikes #followforfollowback #igers #igersgreece
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Η επόμενη βδομάδα μας βρίσκει ξέφρενους με σεμινάρια στη Ρόδο! 💫 Check @dsc_rhds for more 🏝 . @marianna_pkn💜 @imelissanidis💙 . . . #rhodos #dsc #dscrhodos #dancers #dancing #dancephotography #dancephotoshooting #rhodos #rhodosisland #summer #dancecamp #workshop #photooftheday #picoftheda #photoghraphy #instalifo #graffiti
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.