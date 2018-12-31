Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A lovely little wooden cottage in the depths of a forest is the most beautiful palace a king or any man can ever have 😊

A post shared by Ďamiãn (@debusiy) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

• 2018. Για όσα κατάφερες φέτος να είσαι υπερήφανος. Ήταν αρκετά! Για όσα δεν κατάφερες, να είσαι σίγουρος ότι αποτελούν πολύτιμα μαθήματα και εμπειρία για το μέλλον σου και να είσαι υπερήφανος. Από αυτά που είχα πει πέρυσι τέτοια εποχή ότι θέλω να κάνω, έκανα λιγότερα από τα μισά. Όλα τα υπόλοιπα που έγιναν ούτε τα περίμενα, ούτε τα σχεδίαζα. Και τελικά ήταν ακριβώς αυτά που χρειαζόμουν. Είτε ως μαθήματα, είτε ως χαρές. Θα ακολουθήσω την ροή του 2019 με εμπιστοσύνη. Άλλωστε αυτό είναι η ζωή. • - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 - . . . #happy #new #year #2k18 #2k19 #instalifo #instamood #instalifo #picoftheday #photography #summer #tb #throwback

A post shared by Hlias Grigoropoulos (@hlias_grigor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Καλή χρονιά σε όλους ❤️🎈

A post shared by ANTONIS GKAKIDIS (@maverick_1981) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#london #uk #theoschristmasholiday2018 #instalifo #run #still #streetperformer #Chinatown #cyclist

A post shared by Theo Panaritis 🇬🇷 (@tpanaritis) on

 

View this post on Instagram

💩💩 . . . . . . #instalifo #volos #picoftheday #instagood #instadaily #instapic

A post shared by Ειρήνη Αναγνωστάκη (@a_eirini_) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Let’s start drinking from today to celebrate the new year 🥂

A post shared by Theodore Konstantinidis (@theodore.kon) on

 