ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΕΙΣ
ΒΓΑΛΕ ΑΠΟ ΜΕΣΑ ΣΟΥ Ο,ΤΙ ΚΡΥΒΕΙΣ Ή ΦΟΒΑΣΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΑΔΕΧΤΕΙΣ.
Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
4.3.2019 | 16:56
Η απορία της ημέρας
Τα έξυπνα άτομα να κάνουν γενικά καλύτερο σεξ; Πολύ θα ήθελα να μάθω.
Και όταν λέω έξυπνα εννοώ πολύ έξυπνα -μέλη της MENSA ας πούμε.
Πέρα από το χιουμουριστικό του όλου θέματος, η απορία είναι πραγματική!
Και όταν λέω έξυπνα εννοώ πολύ έξυπνα -μέλη της MENSA ας πούμε.
Πέρα από το χιουμουριστικό του όλου θέματος, η απορία είναι πραγματική!
Ντροπή σου, όμως!
Αφενός δεν είναι ερώτηση αυτή που θέτεις κι αφετέρου τα μέλη της Mensa δεν διαθέτουν τόσο υψηλή νοημοσύνη όσο νομίζεις για να τα επικαλείσαι ως πρότυπα ευφυΐας.
σημειωτέον το σκορ μου με πονοκέφαλο ειναι κσλύτερο...αν επχω το θεό μου, τον υπόλοιπο καιρό κυκλοφορώ handicapped:p
Να η κακή συγκυρία. Κι αν δεν έχεις πονοκέφαλο και στις δύο φάσεις του τεστ, πάλι κουνουπίδω θα βγεις. Όλα είναι σχετικά γύρω από τα ποσοστά της νοημοσύνης.
:p
Ε ναι λοιπόν! Είναι μια μορφή ανώτερης ευφυίας να "διαβάζεις" τον αλλον και να του παρέχεις αυτό που χρειάζεται (προσοχή, αυτό που χρειάζεται, όχι απαραιτήτως ταυτόσημο με αυτό που θέλει ή νομίζει ότι θέλει).
Εχω ενα χιουμοριστικο απόσπασμα σχετικώς να βάλω, αν ενδιαφέρει (αν και αφορά fictional character, αλλά μέσα στο θέμα)!
"We find it intriguing that most right-thinking females (and males, for that matter) are very attracted to Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes, despite the fact that the character in the BBC adaptation is a virgin, a sociopath and, we think, likely to be a lousy lay if ever he were to relinquish said virginity.
Mr Cumberbatch disagrees. Strenuously. 'He knows bodies very well,' insists Benedict. Then he proved it to us.
ELLE UK: A lot of women fancy Sherlock.
BC: Their problem, not mine.
ELLE UK: I do get it, he’s incredibly endearing, but…
BC: Will this tell me more about you than the answer will tell you about me?
ELLE UK: …I actually think he would be a terrible shag.
BC: Really? That’s terrible!
ELLE UK: I think he would be proficient, of course, but he would lack enthusiasm and he would find it distasteful.
BC: Ah, these are terrible stereotypes. And come on, he seduced Janine.
ELLE UK: But they didn’t have sex?
BC: Oh you’re right, very good, you spotted that.
ELLE UK: What do you think Sherlock would be like in bed? How would you play a love scene as Sherlock?
BC: Oooh… You know I’d get the, I’d probably test the latex, if it involved prophylactics, beforehand.
BC: I’d do a little experiment to do with durability, length, girth, and um, strength. And um, I would probably take a lot of vitamin supplements to make sure that I could perform, and had had my sleep, and probably not had many cigarettes. Or drink, for that matter. Not that he does drink.
ELLE UK: You see. Proficient, but lacking enthusiasm.
BC: Yeah, no wait for it. I would probably watch a lot of porn...
I might have to shave, um, areas to fit in with a modern idea of bodily hair.
And then I would be devastating. I’d know exactly how to please a woman, I’d know exactly where to put my fingers, where to put my tongue, where to put my – his I should say – his fingers, his tongue. Think about violinists, think about what they can do with their fingers.
BC: And I’d know exactly how to get that person into it, and get pleasure out of making that person feel pleasure to the point that I probably wouldn’t even have to enter…
BC: But when I did it would be explosive.
ELLE UK: But does he ever lose control?
BC: So in sex, would he lose control? I think to have really good sex he would probably have to.
ELLE UK: So he’d decide to lose control. He’d make a controlled decision?
BC: This is a very dark alley we’re going down. No pun intended. Um, Yeah. Yeah. If it was necessary yes, yes. Very much so.
ELLE UK: I'd quite like to watch that love scene now.
BC: You never will. It’s not that kind of a programme, is it? "
πηγούλα:
https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/news/a23415/benedict-cumberbatch-talks-sherlock-and-sex/
Καλή η ψαριά?:D
Είναι στο σεξ αστερι
Κολπα θα κάνει άφθονα
Και με το ενα χέρι.
Θα χυσεις με τον έξυπνο
Ατάκα κι επιτόπου
Έχει στο σεξ μια ανεση
Σαν να 'λυνε sudoku.
Η mensa το υπολογισε
Βλέπεις το iq του
Μετραει και το μέγεθος
Του έξυπνου μυαλού του.
Περαστικά, εξ, μέσα από την καρδιά μου.
Κάποια "είχε να το λέει" για μένα, είχα να το λέω κι εγώ για εκείνη. Η έξυπνη της παρέας με πούλησε, με πρόδωσε και με τσαλαπάτησε, αισθάνομαι μάλλον τυχερός που δεν έγινε κάτι μαζί της, όπως το πήγαινε εξαρχής. Χίλιες φορές μεγάλη καρδιά, παρά διάνοια κι ας είναι για σεξ μονάχα!
Αυτό που λες τρυφερότητα, μήπως είναι συναισθηματική νοημοσύνη;
όλοι όσοι "καίγονται" μεταξύ τους κάνουν λοιπόν υπερεπιτυχημένο σεξ;
Αρχικά τα μέλη της Μένσα είναι ιδιοφυίες, όχι ''πάρα πολύ έξυπνα''.
Να είμαστε ακριβείς.
Τώρα για την απορία σου, μπες αν μπορείς και θα την λύσεις;)