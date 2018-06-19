Στις 23 Απριλίου η Lauren Hashian, σύντροφος του Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson, έφερε στον κόσμο την δεύτερη κόρη τους, Tiana.
Ο διάσημος ηθοποιός είχε ανακοινώσει τότε τη γέννηση μέσα από ένα μακροσκελές ποστ στο Instagram, στο οποίο μεταξύ άλλων, έγραφε πως νιώθει «ευλογημένος και περήφανος» που φέρνει «ένα ακόμη δυνατό κορίτσι στον κόσμο», προκαλώντας συγκίνηση στους εκατομμύρια θαυμαστές του.
Κάτι που πέτυχε ξανά, δημοσιεύοντας μια καινούργια «οικογενειακή» φωτογραφία όπου φαίνεται να ταΐζει την Lauren ενώ εκείνη θηλάζει παράλληλα την νεογέννητη κόρη τους.
«Θα αναλάβω εγώ αυτή τη δουλειά! Η μαμά έχει τα χέρια της γεμάτα, φροντίζοντας/ ταΐζοντας την μικρή Tia, οπότε εγώ δίνω στη μαμά το φαγητό της. Ευχαρίστησή μου. Τόσος σεβασμός σε εκείνη και όλες τις μαμάδες εκεί έξω που κάνουν διάφορα. Μόλις προσγειώθηκα και φροντίζω όλα μου τα κορίτσια να είναι τακτοποιημένα. Τώρα πρέπει να ικανοποιήσω και τη δική μου όρεξη...Iron Paradise, σου 'ρχομαι», έγραψε στο μήνυμά του ο ηθοποιός.
I’ll handle this business 😉💪🏾 Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girl’s settled in. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite.. Iron Paradise, here I come. #EveryoneGetsFed #DaddysGottaGoToWork #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees
Η ανάρτησή του προκάλεσε για ακόμη μια φορά κύμα συγκίνησης στους εκατομμύρια followers του, ανάμεσά τους και πολλές μητέρες, με τους χρήστες να του στέλνουν μηνύματα όπως, «Σεβασμός! Αυτή η φωτογραφία λέει πολλά για σένα».
Η Tiana είναι το δεύτερο παιδί του ζευγαριού, που έχει άλλη μία κόρη, την 2 ετών Jasmine και το τρίτο για τον Johnson, που έχει και μια 16χρονη κόρη, τη Simone, με την πρώην σύζυγό του, Dany Garcia.
«Αυτή τη φορά με την Tiana, ήταν μια καταπληκτική εμπειρία. Έμαθα πως πρέπει να είσαι πολύ υποστηρικτικός. Πρέπει να είσαι εκεί να στηρίζεις τη μαμά, να την τονώνεις με λόγια. Κρατούσα χέρια, κρατούσα πόδια... τα έκανα όλα με αυτή! Ο γιατρός είπε, "Θέλεις να έρθεις εδώ κάτω;". Του είπα, "Όχι, θα μείνω εδώ δίπλα στο προσκεφάλι της, δίπλα στη μαμά". Και μετά σκέφτηκα, "Ξέρεις κάτι; Είναι η κόρη μου. Η τρίτη μου κόρη". Λέω στη Lauren, "Επιστρέφω αμέσως". Το να παρακολουθώ και να είμαι μέρος της διαδικασίας ήταν καταπληκτικό», είπε μετά τη γέννηση της κόρης του ο διάσημος ηθοποιός.
Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia - both our daughter’s middle names are in honor of their great grandmothers, Lia and Giavanna. I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis. Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The “Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob” (just like daddy;) with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer. As an artist and businessman myself, I recognize how incredibly hard this part is of her job is. She’s a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted - all qualities that are hard to tap into when you’re managing this nonstop life of ours. But she does it like a brilliant bad ass. And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of... Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. People tell me all time after they spend time with her, “Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met”. I always say, “Yes she is and being nice runs in our family... and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side” Lol. And finally - of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner - she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB. Happy Mama’s Day Lauren. Take a bow and Queen it up - you’re an amazing mama and amazing mama’s make this world go around. #yvpagm x