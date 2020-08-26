• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
View this post on Instagram
#lazymornings#hat#dogs#lifopets#breakfast#summer#sun#sea#holidays#islandlife#relax#fashion#restaurant
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Beauty is about being comfortable in your own skin 🎷🎶💕 . . . . #greece#archaeologicalsites#archaeologicalmuseumofthessaloniki#skg#thessaloniki_city#thessalonikimou#capture#ancientart#remains#marble#couple#sculpture#instacat#catsoftheday#catlovers#urbanexploration#photoeidolo_gr#photocontestgr#photologio_gr#maxmag#tv_greece#lifopets#storytelling#museum#comfortzone# ♣♦♥♠
View this post on Instagram
This pretty young girl is a newcomer into our colonies. She was trapped being in early stages of pregnancy. As it turns out, her uterus was infected, putting her in great danger. Thankfully she was caught early enough and is now happily returned after her spay surgery. #tnrworks --------- Αυτή η όμορφη δεσποινίδα εμφανίστηκε πρόσφατα σε γατοαποικία μας. Παγιδεύτηκε για στείρωση και στο κτηνιατρείο διαπιστώθηκε πως ήταν ήδη έγκυος ενώ η μήτρα της είχε μολυνθεί, θέτοντάς την ζωή της σε κίνδυνο. Ευτυχώς πιάστηκε νωρίς και μετά την επέμβαση επέστρεψε υγιής στην αποικία της. #στειρωσετηγατασου ---------- #εφταψυχες #ninelivesgreece #athenscats #tnr #trapneuter #tnrworks #catrescue #catsofathens #lifopets #straycats #greekcats #volunteer #togetherwecan #helpushelpthem #bestmeow #volunteer #instacats #catlover #catsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #gato #katzen
View this post on Instagram
Splashing • • • • • • #instadaily #instamood #instagood #instalifo #lifo #lifopets #photooftheday #picoftheday #boxer #boxerdog #boxeroftheday #boxersofinstagram #spoiled #princess #mylife #mylove #myhappiness #happy #playtime #capture #moments #thirsty #ig_captures #igers #ig_greece #igdaily
View this post on Instagram
Good morning Τζένιφερ 🟡 . . . #τζένιφερ #summer #summer2020 #ikaria #sunrise #catlife #catlovers #cats_of_day #catlover #catscatscats #suffledance #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #lifopets #kittens #kittensofinstagram #kitten #kittenmainecoon #kittens_of_world #lifo #catdad #catdaddy
View this post on Instagram
| μου αρέσει να κάνω τον δύσκολο 😼 __________________ #catsofgreece #greececats #pawsofgreece #lifopets #catsruletheworld #catig #igcats #catlogic #catlife #catlover #catsagram #cats_of_world #catfollowers #instacat #instacatsworld #caturday #catoftheday #catlove #cutecatclub #savestraycats #cat_features #catsofinstagram #loveislove #petsofinstagram #greycat #greekcatsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #buzzfeedanimals #toebeans #cutepetclub
View this post on Instagram
Reflections - ———————————————————————— #instapet #petlove #petlovers #dogoftheday #cutedog #straydog #adorableanimals #lifopets #exstray #woofwoof #paw #whiskers #englishsettersofinstagram #englishsetter #englishsetters #englishsettersofinstagram #englishsetter #englishsetters #dogsunity #dogs_unity #worldofcutepets #thedailywoof #weeklyfluff #bestwoof #woofwoof