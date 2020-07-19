• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
View this post on Instagram
Dalmatians are not only superior to other dogs, they are like all dogs, infinitely less stupid than men. 🤭 -Eugene O’Neill 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 • • • #dalmatian #puppy #dalmatians #pet #cooper #sea #sky #blue #beach #love #happy #happiness #lifopets #girl #curvygirl #skg #chalkidiki #greece #leomarbeachbar
View this post on Instagram
Παραλία Σκύλου #κυθνος #σκυλος #dog beach #dog #pets #lifeofpets#lifopets
View this post on Instagram
#karma #lifopets #gingercat #orangetabby #mostbeautifulcat #bestpet #instacat #instagreece #catselfie
View this post on Instagram
Happy weekend furriends! 🌞😋🦆💛 #dog #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dogsofgreece #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedogs #kokoni #kokonimix #adoptastray #adoptadog #duck #happydog #funnydogs #tongueouteveryday #puppyeyes #dogslife #love #furbaby #cutestpup #puppylove #instalifo #lifo #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
We asked every cat of SCARS which is their best cuddling buddy and they all said Johnboy! You just will never see him sleep alone. He is super friendly and loves the company of other cats, so much that he always snuggles with some other kitty. He is a young boy looking for his forever home where he can finally snuggle with his favorite humans! Would you add Johnboy in your life? Johnboy was born around June 2020. He will be given for adoption to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica region, neutered or on condition to be neutered at the appropriate age. His new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping him. Contact tel. number +306936631269. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
Ruhan #Ruhan_cra Ο μικρός Ruhan μαθαίνει τον κόσμο όπως όλα τα μωρά. Μόνο που για αυτόν τα πράγματα είναι λίγο διαφορετικά γιατί είναι τυφλός. Αυτό δε σημαίνει ότι υστερεί σε σχέση με τα άλλα γατάκια. Αλλά ότι αναπτύσει τις υπόλοιπες αισθήσεις του για να επικοινωνησει και να αλληλεπιδράσει με τον κόσμο. Ο μικρός Ruhan δεν βλέπει αλλά φαντάζεται και ονειρεύεται. Και ίσως τα όνειρά του να είναι ομορφότερα από την πραγματικότητα . Γεννημένος τον Ιούνιο του 2020 Little Ruhan learns the world like all babies do. But for him things are a little different because he is blind. This does not mean that he lags behind in anything. It means that he.develops all his other senses to communicate and interact with the environment. Little Ruhan does not see. But he imagines and dreams. And maybe his dreams are prettier that the reality around us. Born in June of 2020 Εάν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε στείλτε μας μήνυμα στη σελίδα ή sms στο +306955589216. If you are interested in adoption please pm our page or text at 306955589216. #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause
View this post on Instagram
Volidas security services😎🏅 #volidasthedog #americanbulldog #instadog #lifopets #iconic #dogstyle #pawslandmember #havingfun #doglife #lifopets #rescuedog #exstraydog #adoptastray #adoptdontshop #saveastray #volidasandfriends #volidasthedog #voidastheamericanbulldog #lovedogs #loveamericanbulldogs #petstagrams #dogsofinstagram #nextdogmodel #securitydog #guarddogsecurity #guarddog