View this post on Instagram

Dalmatians are not only superior to other dogs, they are like all dogs, infinitely less stupid than men. 🤭 -Eugene O’Neill 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 • • • #dalmatian #puppy #dalmatians #pet #cooper #sea #sky #blue #beach #love #happy #happiness #lifopets #girl #curvygirl #skg #chalkidiki #greece #leomarbeachbar