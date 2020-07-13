View this post on Instagram

Say hi to Prometheus rocking this #tongueouttuesday. How can anyone believe this gorgeous panther was found with an infected wound in his belly exposing his intestines...How can anyone not admire cats! Our Titan is now ready for a home. A quiet, patient and calm environment would be ideal for this precious feline. Please share widely! ———— Πώς μπορεί κανείς να πιστέψει ότι αυτός ο πανέμορφος πάνθηρας βρέθηκε με μια μολυσμένη πληγή στην κοιλιά του εκθέτοντας τα εσωτερικά του όργανα... Πώς να μην θαυμάζει κανείς τις γάτες! Ο Τιτάνας μας είναι τώρα έτοιμος για ένα σπίτι. Ένα ήσυχο, υπομονετικό και ήρεμο περιβάλλον θα ήταν ιδανικό για αυτόν τον ξεχωριστό γατούλη. Παρακαλούμε κοινοποιήστε ευρέως!