• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

 

#naptime #catnap #cat #instacat #ginger #gingercat #femalegingercat #orangetabby #lifopets

Cassie was found in a demolished building with her eyes infected. Tim was rescued after an accident that literally smashed him in several points. Both healed, became the best buddies while recovering and were adopted together. Thank you Annette and Stefan for making a dream come true! ———- Η Κέισι βρέθηκε σε ένα κατεδαφισμένο κτίριο με μολυσμένα τα μάτια της. Ο Tim διασώθηκε μετά από ένα ατύχημα που τον διέλυσε κυριολεκτικά σε πολλά σημεία. Και οι δύο ανέκαμψαν, έγιναν αυτοκόλλητοι και υιοθετήθηκαν μαζί. Σας ευχαριστούμε Annette και Stefan που κάνατε το όνειρο μας πραγματικότητα!

Indra #Indra_cra Ο μικρός Indra είναι περίπου 2 μηνών. Βρέθηκε μαζί με τα αδερφάκια του και τη μαμά του. Φιλοξενήθηκαν όλοι μαζί προκειμένου να βρουν σπίτια. Indra is a little boy about 2 months old. He was found with his mother and his three siblings. He is looking for his forever home Εάν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε στείλτε μας μήνυμα στη σελίδα ή sms στο +306955589216. If you are interested in adoption please pm our page or text at 306955589216.

