• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
View this post on Instagram
#catcapture #petstagram #catsofinstagram #instameow #animal_sultans #animal_captures #animalove #fatalframes #igers_greece #photogram #photocontestgr #catoftheday #lifopets #fotogr #focus_ongram #clickmagazine #shootandshare #visualgrams #clickclick #visualembassadors #everydayeverywhere #catportraits #lightzine #collectivelycreate #main_vision #all_shots #igersone #watchthisinstagood #2instagood #visualsgang
View this post on Instagram
•Gazing #myboy #love #maltese #malteselover #instagram #instagood #instadogs #ig_greece #dog #dogstagram #pure_visual_ #purelove #instamoment #visualoflife #visualofgreece #athensvoice #lifo #lifopets #super_greece #perfect_greece #visitgreece #greekislands🇬🇷 #ionianislands #lefkada #prince
View this post on Instagram
Τι; Τι εννοείς είναι δική σου η μπύρα; Πως; Οι γάτες δεν πίνουν μπύρες; Τράβα στην δουλειά σου και άσε με να κάνω ότι θέλω κυρά μου! Samba, ψάχνει σπίτι 😼 #cat #lookingforhome #lovecats #foreverhomeneeded #adoptdontshop #samba #floisvoscats #gatesfloisvou #adopt #lifopets #instacat
View this post on Instagram
Jeanneau #Jeanneau_cra Ο μικρός Jeanneau βρέθηκε στο δρόμο μόνος του με πρόβλημα στα μάτια. Πήρε αγωγή και πλέον είναι καλά. Φιλοξενείται και ψάχνει το παντοτινό του σπίτι. Είναι περίπου 2,5 μηνών. Little Jeanneau was found alone on the streets with an eye infections. He has been under treatment and now he is fine. He is about 2,5 months old and he is looking for his forever home. Εάν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε στείλτε μας μήνυμα στη σελίδα ή sms στο +306955589216. If you are interested in adoption please pm our page or text at 306955589216. #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause
View this post on Instagram
The adorable Jack was once abandoned in one of our central colonies. He never really fit in and would get into fights with other males. This year, two lovely new volunteers fell in love with him. After taking that leap of faith, Jack is finally...home! Thank you Sharon and Glen for giving him a chance 🙏 ————- Ο αξιολάτρευτος Τζακ εγκαταλείφθηκε κάποτε σε μια από τις κεντρικές μας αποικίες. Δυσκολευόταν να εγκλιματιστεί και συχνά τσακωνόταν με άλλα αρσενικά. Φέτος, δύο υπέροχοι νέοι εθελοντές τον ερωτεύτηκαν. Αφού έκαναν ένα άλμα πίστης, ο Τζακ είναι επιτέλους ... σπίτι! Σας ευχαριστούμε @shal_fagan που του δώσατε μια ευκαιρία 🙏 ————— #εφταψυχες #athens #ninelivesgreece #catsagram #adoptdontshop #catrescue #welovecats #gato #katzen #lifopets #cute #catlady #catsandgreece #catphoto #happyend #staysafe #bestmeow #weeklyfluff #adopted #catsofacropolis
View this post on Instagram
Almost...! #pawsome #dogsofinstagram #lifopets #mixedbreed #petphotography #pets #paws