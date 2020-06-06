• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

'στην καρδιά της,η αγάπη δεν χωράει• #catsofinstagram #lifopets

His story began deep in the overgrown urban jungle of an abandoned property. Little tiger, at only 4 weeks old, was orphaned. In need for a new family, we reached the street, looking for help, and he found it. He was transferred to a new jungle by a species known as homo sapiens sapiens. Until now, little tiger is enjoying the care of his new servant, and that of a few other animals of the species canis lupus familiaris (aka dogs). He is receiving services of supreme quality, and rumor has it that hos beauty is of the category: "OH MY GOD HE IS SO DAMN CUTE!". As a typical representator of his species, he is fierce and has got a strong willpower, although he weighs about 2 kilograms when he has a full belly. He is looking for a forever jungle and a forever servant that will adore him. Dogs and other cats (sorry, tigers) are welcomed in his forever jungle, but are not considered necassary. He is vaccinated, dewormed and healthy. He was born yesterday (ok not really, that's an exaggeration, he was born around mid April, 2020) #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram

Miracle #Miracle_cra -scroll for English- Θέλετε να δείτε ένα θαύμα; Ένα αληθινό χειροπιαστό θαύμα; Ο Miracle βρέθηκε 2-3 ημερών και επιβίωσε και μαζί με αυτόν επιβίωσε και η δίκη μας πίστη στα ακατόρθωτα και στα πολύ δύσκολα. Μαζί με τις δικές του ελπίδες επιβίωσαν και οι δικές μας. Είχε πολύ την ανάγκη μας το θαυματάκι αλλά περισσότερο το είχαμε εμείς. 🧸Όποιος θέλει τον Miracle σαν ισότιμο μέλος στην οικογένειά του να μας στείλει sms στο 6955588216 η μνμ στην σελίδα. Do you want to see a miracle? A true living miracle? Miracle was found 2-3 days old and he survived and with him our faith to impossible survived. Together with his hopes our hopes survived too. He needed us so much but we needed him more! 🧸 If you want Miracle as an equal part of your family please send sms at +306955589216 or send a msg to our page. #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause

