View this post on Instagram

His story began deep in the overgrown urban jungle of an abandoned property. Little tiger, at only 4 weeks old, was orphaned. In need for a new family, we reached the street, looking for help, and he found it. He was transferred to a new jungle by a species known as homo sapiens sapiens. Until now, little tiger is enjoying the care of his new servant, and that of a few other animals of the species canis lupus familiaris (aka dogs). He is receiving services of supreme quality, and rumor has it that hos beauty is of the category: "OH MY GOD HE IS SO DAMN CUTE!". As a typical representator of his species, he is fierce and has got a strong willpower, although he weighs about 2 kilograms when he has a full belly. He is looking for a forever jungle and a forever servant that will adore him. Dogs and other cats (sorry, tigers) are welcomed in his forever jungle, but are not considered necassary. He is vaccinated, dewormed and healthy. He was born yesterday (ok not really, that's an exaggeration, he was born around mid April, 2020) #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram