• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

ყσυ ԋαԃ ɱҽ αƚ ɯσσϝ ❤️

A post shared by єℓєиιѕтαмαтєяι 🧿 (@elenistamateri) on

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

I want you to draw me like one of your French girls #catlife #lifopets

A post shared by Christina Marouchou (@christinamarouchou) on