View this post on Instagram

Life of a dog!! She never stops!! What does she look at?? #❤ #🐶 #🐾 #olive . . . . . . . . . . . #morning #patterdaleterrier #longwalks #greenwich #loveher #doglovers #doglife #terriersofinstagram #lifopets #dogsofinstagram #alwayspuppy #dogs