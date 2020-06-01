• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Today is a very special day, Zafiris is turning 3 years old, My happiness is beyond imagination, ⠀⠀ There were times as many of you know or others have experienced from their iggys, that I was losing hope and my heart was shattering every time he was In need or heard him cry. ⠀⠀ Zafiris have taught me what it’s like to have a paternal instinct, actually he is the one that developed mine, You see for many are just dogs The word as a plain word loses the gravity and sounds meaningless, That’s why I am giving you this poem ⠀⠀ For all of you my friends and all the good old pals who were/are/will wait at the door. ⠀⠀ I was just a pup when we first met I loved you from the start. ⠀⠀ You picked me up and took me home ⠀⠀ and placed me in your heart. ⠀⠀ my time has come to go. ⠀⠀ I know your heart is sore. ⠀⠀ I see the tears that fall when I`m not ⠀⠀ waiting at the door. ⠀⠀ You always did your best for me ⠀⠀ yours love was plain to see, ⠀⠀ for even though it broke your heart ⠀⠀ you set my spirit free. ⠀⠀ So please be brave without me, ⠀⠀ one day we´ll met once more, ⠀⠀ for when you´re called to Heaven ⠀⠀ I´ll be waiting at the door. ⠀⠀ Click @ikielo_ ° ° ° 🌅 🌅 🌅 🌅 🌅 🌅 #dogs #Dog #Dogsofinstagram #doglovers #instadog #dogsofinsta #dogoftheday #puppiesofinstagram #puppylove #doggo #doglove #dogslife #petstagram #dogsofig #mydog #animal #igers_greece #ig_greece #animals #lifopets #instagram #instamood #dogsvoice

A post shared by Zafiris The Italian Levrier🐭 (@lazurit_kion) on

 