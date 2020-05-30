View this post on Instagram

Only a dog is a family member, best friend, and a guardian angel all in one #lab #labrador #labradorretriever #yellowlab #yellowlabrador #instalab #instalabrador #instapet #labrador_lovers_club #labrador_lovers #lifopets #lifo #pawsome #paws #dogsofinstagram #doglover #petsofinstagram #petstagram #pets