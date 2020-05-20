• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

My big, black, scary beast #not 😂♥️ #drogo #dogsofinstagram #lifopets

A post shared by Katerina Stama (@stamitsa) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

🐕 🌇 ⛰

A post shared by 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐬 (@phivosn) on