View this post on Instagram

When you are in quarantine with bae and another dog passes by! 🐶😂🐕 . . #quarantinewithbae #quarantinelife #BaeGoals #CoupleGoals . . #AdoptDontShop #WeAreBetterWithPets #petstagram #rescuedog #dog #pet #instapet #instalifo #lifopets #monster #Karolos #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #instadog #a_dogsworld #pawfluencer #dogfluencer #doglover