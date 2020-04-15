• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

Staying at home... Not keeping the distances

A post shared by angeliki_bair (@angeliki_bair) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#σωτηρης_δε_ντογκ #lifopets 🐶👅

A post shared by • Ψηλή Και Άχαρη® • (@konsta_ntin) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#lifopets #instapets#dogs #dogsofinstagram #babygirl#love#bnw#hugs

A post shared by Evin barakat (@evinbarakat) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#me & #soso, #thekitten #lifopets

A post shared by Konstantinos Raptis (@raptis.constantinos) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Ανοίξαμε αλλά δεν σας περιμένουμε...

A post shared by ezak (@ezakmyworld) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

The cat that stops you in your tracks! Long legs, gorgeous eyes, fluffy coat, tender to… die for! He is not a kitty… he is the absolute kitty! How vulnerable one can be? Totally! Are you fed up being constrained? Be composed? Be cool? Here comes Sammy! Let go! Be silly! Be tender! Be child like! Its ok! Be like butter! He will love you do death! He is looking for his forever home, where a bundle of emotions flooding the premises is ok! He was born in August 2019. Ηe will be given with contract of adoption for in house living only, within Attica’s area only, de-wormed, vaccinated. His new guardian will be required to neuter him, at the appropriate age, and cover his microchip’s cost. Contact tel. number +30 697 481 8549. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram

A post shared by SCARS, Greece (@scarsgr) on

 