View this post on Instagram

Dog parents know something that no one else does: there's no purer form of love than the kind you get from your four-legged family. 🐾 l📷 @eleftheriazavalis #LALUDoggies #Perla #Luna #MiniaturePinscher #MiniPinscher #MinPin #Dog #Puppy #Pinscher #PinschersOfInstagram #PuppyOfTheDay #DogOfTheDay #DogsOfInstagram #Petstagram #DogLover #InstaDog #InstaPuppy #LifoPets #AnimalPrint #LuckyMe