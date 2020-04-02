• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#menoumespiti #stayhome #welovegreece_ #lifopets 🐈...human are you ever going to leave this house? 🙀

A post shared by Eva Kordouti-Athens Greece (@evanthiakord) on

 

View this post on Instagram

εχει καρα..γουστάρει τόσες μέρες... 🐶🐕🐩 #lifopets #instapets #yorkshireterrier

A post shared by Ethan Haitas (@ethanhaitas) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌 𝒂𝒕 𝒎𝒆.👀 • • • #cat #lifopets #instalifo

A post shared by Roza Rougeri (@roza_roug) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Stressed cats under quarantine #1 Do you think Red is stressed like us that he doesn’t have a home offer yet even though his fostering comes to an end? 🤔😹 ———- Αγχωμένες γάτες σε καραντίνα #1 Πιστεύετε πως ο Red είναι εξίσου αγχωμένος με εμάς που δεν έχει προσφερθεί κανείς να τον υιοθετήσει ενώ τελειώνει η υιοθεσία του...; Χμμμ...! ———- γατες #εφταψυχες #ninelivesgreece #cats #catrescue #exstray #athenscats #greekcats #catlady #cats #instacats #gato #katzen #instacats #catsagram #catsofgreece #catsandgreece #athens #staysafe #adoptme #sos #saveagreekstray #gingercat #adoptdontshop #pamespiti #lifopets #stayhome #coronatime #quarantinediaries #corona #menoumespiti #stressedcatsunderquarantine

A post shared by NineLivesGreece (@ninelivesgreece) on

 