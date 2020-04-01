• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

#petlife #menwithcats #style #blackandwhite #tounogato #bondingtime #lifopets

A post shared by Dimitris Iliopoulos (@dim_il) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#dogs #dog #doglife #lifopets #pets #pet #blanco #blancothedogo #pose #sunnyday🌞 #siesta

A post shared by avgi vergadi (@avgi86) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

“Cocooning: the need to protect oneself from the harsh unpredictable realities of the outside world” - Unknown

A post shared by Vasso Kaperoni (@iris_fotos) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#summertzo #agapimono #lifopets #kisses💋 #hugs #hugsandkisses #smile😊

A post shared by Summer (@summertzo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Nike girl 🐾 #mainecoon #cloè #lifopets #coronavirusdays

A post shared by Cloè Van Katten (@cloevankatten) on

 

 

 