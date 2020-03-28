• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
View this post on Instagram
We stay home, we stay positive. These days are wild and unprecedented but we should all show self-restraint, follow the official guidelines and stay home. Let's spend the time for ourselves, working remotely -for those who can- and take care of our physical and mental health. Virtual kisses from me and Rita. #μένουμεσπίτι #stayhome #staypositive #staystrong #KaterinaMakriyianni #KMearrings #μενουμεσπιτι #stayhomewithpets #lifopets #spitimazi
View this post on Instagram
Wet chicken _ _ _ #cockatielsofig #cockatiel #cockatiellove #cockatielsworldwide #cockatielsofinstagram #cockatiels #birdstagram #birdlovers #birdmemes #beak #wings #feathers #cockatielcuteness #calopsita #petstagram #birdie #chicken #cockatielcuteness #calopsita #petstagram #birdie #chicken #littlebird #calopsitagram #calopsitas #cool #cutebirds #cutest #memes #birdmemes #birbmemes #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
Training time🐾 @balanceddog_trainingteam . . . . . . @billoshnookums 📸 #balanceddogtrainingteam #dogtraining #doglife #dogphotography #dogsmile #germanshepherds #dogtrainingisfun #dogtrainingthessaloniki #germanshepherdofig #germanshepherddaily #germanshepherdworld #germanshepherdsonline #germanshepherdofinstagram #germanshepherdtraining #lovemydog #dogsofinstagram #dogs #doglovers #dogloversclub #dogparents #doglover🐶 #propaganda #skg #thessaloniki #greece #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
#takecareofyourself #grooming #coronavirus #personalcare #hygiene #dogstagram #petstagram #doge #doglife #familydog #blackdog #blackdogs #lovelydog #petadoption #straydog #adoptstrays #adoptstrays #doglovers #dogoftheday #doglover #doglife #animalovers #petsofinstagram #sweethome #happy #mypet #lifopets #instalifopets #happydog #happydogs #athensvoice #pets_of_instagram
View this post on Instagram