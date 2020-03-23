View this post on Instagram

Dear friends, Nine Lives' events are being postponed until further notice due to the latest coronavirus developments. If you were planning on purchasing any of our merchandise including our beautiful 2020 calendars please email us so that we find a way. Wishing you all good health 🙏 ———— Αγαπητοί φίλοι, οι εκδηλώσεις των Εφτάψυχων αναβάλλονται μέχρι νεοτέρας λόγω των τελευταίων εξελίξεων του με τον κορωνοϊό. Εάν σκοπεύατε να αγοράσετε κάποιο από τα προϊόντα μας, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των ημερολογίων για το 2020, στείλτε μας email για να βρούμε έναν τρόπο. Καλή υγεία σε όλους 🙏