Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας
I was a small stray in the summer, but luckily someone found me and fostered me until my hoomans adopted me ☺️ Here are some of my first innocent photos of puppy me 🐶🐾#pawsome #petsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #dogstagram #puppygram #lifopets #adoptastray #woof

Shine is a girl 2 ½ years old, born on August 2017. Apart from her fabulous grey mink-like coat, she has the most amazing grey-blue eyes! She a doll! The most wonderful though about this cat is her character, her nick-name is…butter! Shine is the definition of… antidepressant! No stress, no depression, no negative vibes, she eliminates all, hunts them away. She is very quiet, and takes her time to groom, sleep, watch the world go by! Not that she doesn’t need love and attention, besides she offers them both generously. She is the cat that will snuggle up on the sofa with you to watch a TV show or “read” your favorite book with you! Happy Days! She will be given with contract of adoption, de-wormed, vaccinated, spayed, to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica region. Her new guardian will be required to cover her microchip’s cost. Contact tel. number +30 693 663 1269. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
My heart ❤️ #pets #petsoftheday #lifopets #catlover #cats #instapets
Η τρελιάρα έριξε πέντε-έξι πόζες μέχρι να καταλήξουμε στη συγκεκριμένη φωτό.