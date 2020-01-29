• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Walking with you.🍀 @dimitrischiotellis ______________________________ #dogwalk #lifopets #sundaywalk #instaphoto

A post shared by Marita (@missfalangi) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#labrador #labradorretriever #fulllove #summertzo #lachome #fatsa #lifopets #pets #dog #animals #photoshooting #relaxtime

A post shared by Summer (@summertzo) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#bonjour #dogwalking #lifopets #fog #foggy #beach #blackiejackie

A post shared by Lambriana (@lambriana) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#thessaloniki #skg#lifopets#

A post shared by Babis Athanasiadis (@zeus1972) on

 