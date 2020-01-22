View this post on Instagram

We all need a little treat to get us to the end of the week after the holidays. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🚀🚀🚀 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸 @thedogprojectgr ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Product provided by @essentialfoodsofficial ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #essentialfoodscom #essentialsdogs #essentialsfinest #dogtreats #grainfree #weeklyfluff #thedailywoof #dogsofinstagram #cutepetclub #bestwoof #dogscorner #ruffpost #dogsofinstaworld #dog_features #thecritterhaven #dogstagram #englishsetterlove #englishsettersofinstagram #englishsettercute #tot #trunewyears20 #barkpost #dogsofig #dailyfluff #fluffypack #pawpack #thedodo #worldofcutepets #dogsoflove #lifopets