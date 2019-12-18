• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

“ «Even when you have every right to be tired of everything, Never be tired of living». Terry Mark

A post shared by Vasso Kaperoni (@iris_fotos) on

 

 

 

 

 

 