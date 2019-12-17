View this post on Instagram

Flying like a cannonball, falling to the earth Heavy as a feather when you hit the dirt How am I the lucky one, I do not deserve To wait around forever when you were there first You're growing silent, the silent treatment It's not inviting now, but don't deny what you meant You get excited, you get excited You got a feeling, oh, at least you can pretend You wanna light it, you wanna light it You wanna light it now, the candle from both ends You get excited, you get excited - I’m thankful for U - #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #doglover #dogportrait #dogphotography #akita #akitainu #akitasofinstagram #akitalover #japaneseakita #pet #petlovers #petphotography #natgeoyourshot #animals #photo #photography #photooftheday #nikon #nikond3400 #greece #athens #parnitha #lifo #lifopets