• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." ― Anatole France

A post shared by Vasso Kaperoni (@iris_fotos) on

 