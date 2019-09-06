• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
16th summer: we can call it family#summer #theboyandthedog #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Γεια σας, είμαι ο Jimmy. Η φίλη μου η Λουλού δεν βάζει συνήθως φωτογραφίες με τους γονείς μας, ξετρελαθηκε όμως μόλις είδε πόσο περήφανος είμαι για τη μαμά μου ❤️🐾 @jimmy_is_walking_around #instakopros #muttsofinstagram #mixedbreed #mongrel #mixeddog #instadog #dogsofinstagram #cutedog #doglover #ilovedogs #dogworld #lifopets #adopteddog #dogoftheday #petstagram #petphotography
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Partners in crime 🤭 Thyra for adoption☺️ 🧸 🧸 🧸 🧸 #Thyrathedog #Thyrastories #Elia #eliastories #doggocolectivo #setter #setterofinstaworld #settermix #pointer #pointermix #setterpointermix #notdalmatian # #instadog #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #pet #petstagram #dogoftheday #doglover #lifo #lifopets #instagreece #insta_greece #instalike #griffonmix #griffon #adoptdontshop
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone, have a happy new week! ❤️ Focus on the positive, be genuine and look out for the little miracles around you. 😘🤗 . . . . . . . #miniaturepomeranian #magicalmonday #happiness #gratitude #genuine #positiveaffirmations #positivethoughts #mindfullness #happythoughts #joy #puppy #puppymodel #dog #pero #собака🐶 #собакадругчеловека #dogsofinstaworld #petstagram #dwergkees #dogoftheday #todayswanko #toocute #kawaii #animallovers #nc_cuties #lifopets #fluffydogs #dogoftheworld #instagood #puppyoftheday
View this post on Instagram