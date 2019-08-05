• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Μια συνηθισμένη καλοκαιρινή siesta.🐶😍😆 #summer#siesta#jackrussell#mylady#lifopets

A post shared by Stella Michelaki (@stellamich) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#vales #mycat #mypet #catsofgreece #catsofathens #cats_of_instagram #catlover #lazysundays #lifopets

A post shared by vales9 (@vales_k_rigas) on

 