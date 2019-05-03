View this post on Instagram

Pumkin is the sweetest one year old cat you could find, sweet as…pumpkin! What that means? She is of "humble" origin exactly like a pumpkin, but with precious qualities, just like a…. pumpkin! She is a soft grey "foam", with amazing grey eyes, this is what you see in the photos, what you don't see is her wonderful character! If you want a creature forever tender, true to you, calm to share your every smile & tear with wisdom, this is Pumpkin! I believe that Charles Dickens had Pumpkin on his mind when he said "…A loving heart is the truest wisdom…" She will be given with contract of adoption for in house living only, within Attica's area only, spayed de-wormed, vaccinated and with microchip. Contact mobile +30 693 663 1269.