• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
#tbt #mutt #love #instalifo #athensvoice #lifopets #in_athens
View this post on Instagram
My mum caught Aria sleeping in there 😱 Let me just say she wasn't pleased that she woke her up 😆🐈 . . . . #kitten #funny #instalifo #lifopets #picoftheday #catsofgreece #catsofinstagram #pets #rescuecat #petstagram #catlife #cute #furkids #catmom #catlady #loveher #cats #sleepykitty
View this post on Instagram
Sun • Dog • Happiness 🐾 🐾 🐾 🐾 🐾 #nefestories #doggocolectivo #dog #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #pets #lifopets #instadog #dogoftheday #smile #sun #dogsmile #ilovemydog #doglover #urban #hiking #citylife #Thessaloniki #skg #greece #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedismyfavoritebreed
View this post on Instagram
#lifopets #fargothecat #catsofinstagram #instacats #catstagram #catsfollowers #catsofworld #catsofday #catslife
View this post on Instagram
#cat #cats #catsagram #catstagram #instagood #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #nature #catoftheday #lovecats #furry #sleeping #lovekittens #adorable #catlover #instacat #lifopets #ootd #happyme
View this post on Instagram
#tara #adoptdontshop #instalife #dogstagram #dogtrainer #instadog #dogs #photoftheday #straydog #basicobedience #doglover #rescueadog #instalifo #nikon #straynomore #dogs_of_instagram #dogoftheday #dogs_of_world #doglife #dogphotography #dogtrainerrafa #dogfriendly #dogtraining #mydog #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
My relationship with my cat has saved me from a deadly, pervasive ignorance. #prince_sissy #cat #cats #catmomn #catsofinstangram #cutecat #pets #kitten #instacat #meow #animallovers #lovecats #lovemycat #lifopets #kitty #kittens #kittycat #kittylove #kittylover #kittycats #mylove #myfamily #catlife #catfriendly
View this post on Instagram
•• Bad Girls #piraeus #dog #goldenretriever #baloo #love #goldenretriverworld #instalifo #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
#greekstraycats #greekstray #adoptastray #athenscats #adoptastraycat #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends ..Η κοπέλα που την βρήκε της υποσχέθηκε πως από δω και πέρα όλα θα πάνε καλά. Της είπε πως η μαμά της χωρίς να το ξέρει της έσωσε τελικά τη ζωή. Της έδωσε το λόγο της πως εκείνη θα έχει μια καλύτερη ζωή από αυτή που είχε η μητέρα της. Πως εκείνη δε θα χρειαστεί να ψάξει ποτέ για φαί στα σκουπίδια, δε θα κινδυνέψει ποτέ από αυτοκίνητα, δε θα βραχεί, δε θα κρυώσει,δε θα κυνηγηθεί. Και έτσι η μικρή ηρέμησε και ένιωσε ασφαλής. Τσιγκολελέτα προς υιοθεσία ..The girl that found her, promised her that everything is going to be alright. That her mother saved her life after all. She gave her word that she is going to have a much better life. She won’t have to search for food, she won’t be in any danger by cars, she won’t get wet, she won’t get cold, she won’t get chased. And the little one felt calm and safe. Tsigoleleta for adoption. Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε παρακαλούμε στειλτε sms: 6955589216 ή μήνυμα στην σελίδα μας. If you would like to adopt please text at 6955589216 or send your request at: https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
By @carolinalondono.montoya #lifopets #cat#catofinstagram #kittens #attitude #αγαπηλατρειααγαπη
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ημέρας 240119 #lifopets #instalifo #w_greece #id_greece #mygreece #kilkis
View this post on Instagram
... 😎😉😘 #cooperbandog #presa #canecorsolover #lifopets #cane
View this post on Instagram
🔝🔝🔝#vrasidas #lifopets #cat #catsofinstagram #gingercat #catphoto
View this post on Instagram
Barocus Canis lupus familiaris. Εξημερωμένος συγγενής του κοινού γκρι λύκου, Canis lupus (sensu lato) της Ευρασίας και του Cuon alpinus απο την Νοτιοανατολική Ασία, σε μια εξόρμηση στην άγρια ορεινή πλευρά της Αττικής. Προσφάτως αναγνωρισμένος ως ράτσα ονόματι Pumi. Βρέθηκε να ψαχουλεύει το φρέσκο χιόνι για πιθανή λεία ή για να ξεφιψάσει με τον πάγο που τόσο απολαμβάνει. Τα αυτιά του, τεντώνονται όταν εντοπίζει ήχο σε ακτίνα 3 χλμ και το γαύγισμα του είναι αρκετά πιο έντονο απο το ανάστημα του για να τρομάζει τους εχθρούς. Δεν δαγκώνει και απολαμβάνει την ανθρώπινη αγκαλία με αντοχές που ξεπερνούν του ανθρώπου. Πιστεύει επίσης πως είναι άνθρωπος και αντιπαθεί όλα τα ζώα που κυκλοφορούν γύρω του γιατί του χαλούν την αισθητική. Το γαύγισμα του είναι η απάντηση του προς αυτά. @my_barok #mybarok #mydog #lifopets #throwback to #snowy #days
View this post on Instagram
#mycat #mypet #catsofinstgram #catsofgreece #catsofathens #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
Rainy Friday is better than sunny Monday ☔ #funnydog #officedog #athensdog #rescuedog #mixdog #adoptedontshop #lifo #instadog #pet #instapet #puppy #instapuppies #animallover #igers #ig_daily #ig_greece #lifopets #greece #athens #lifo #lovemydog #dogdaily #doggies #lovepepita #back #fridaymood #rain #umbrellas #snoopy
View this post on Instagram
My silly faces 🖤 _________________________________ #cutecat #instacat #lifopets #instapets #catsofgreece #vintageaesthetic #ig_greece #igers #vintage_greece #lifo #athensvoice #cats #details #grainisgood #somewheremagazine #catlife #catlove #catlove #catfamily #beautifulcreatures #catsrule #catsofworld #petlife #catmama #catyawning #catsruletheworld #vintage_greece #whysoserious #sillycat #blackwhitecat #weirdos
View this post on Instagram
4 down, 1 to go until the weekend. Anybody else counting down the days till the Hoomans are with us all the time? . . . 📸 by @thedogproject.gr #englishsetterlove #pupfluencer #bestwoof #englishsetter #settersofinstagram #setterstyle #lifopets #petphotography #petphotographer #birddogoftheday #weeklyfluff #dogcorner #fluffycoat #setteranglais #setteringlese #setteringles #instasetter
View this post on Instagram
Never underestimate the power of a sloppy kiss and a wet nose, on a bad day! ° ° ° #love #power #kiss #myhappyplace #dog #instadog #instalifo #lifomag #lifopet #lifopets #furlovers #furfriends #bestfriend #doglover #pitbull #instapitbull #pitbullife #pitbullofficial #pitbulloninstagram #instapit #nafplio #greece #ig_greece #vsco #vscocam #μπαρτσακι
View this post on Instagram
#moodoftheday . . . . . . . . . . #outdoors #ikea #catfeature #catoftheday #cats #cats_of_world #cats_of_instagram #meowvswoof #buzzfeedanimals #adoptdontshop #mypet #lifopets #minimalista #athensvoice #athens #petstagram #catsofig #catslife #ig_greece #somewheremagazine #cinematic #animalsofinstagram #homedecoration #catsandgreece #naturephotography #wildlife #fluffy #tiger #mininalism
View this post on Instagram
Walking in nature with your dog is all you need! Training harness:@trixie_hellas 🌲 🌲 🌲 🌲 🌲 #Elia #eliastories #doggocolectivo #setter #setterofinstaworld #settermix #pointer #pointermix #setterpointermix #notdalmatian # #instadog #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #pet #petstagram #dogoftheday #doglover #lifo #lifopets #athensvoice #instagreece #insta_greece #instalike #skg#thessaloniki #nature #hikingdog