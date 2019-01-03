View this post on Instagram

Follow @hajdav.visualarts for more photo-manipulation and photography projects || 📩 DM me for collabs and shots! . . Victor the dog || Dog's life 🐕 . . Thanks @anshu18 and @unsplash for the amazing background! ____________________________ #dogslife #dogsofinstagram #lifopets #minipincher #minipin #cutedogs #puppiesofinstgram #nature_greece #photoshop #photoshopedit #photomanipulation #photocomposition #creativecompositions #dogsupplies #pets