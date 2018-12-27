• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Χρόνια πολλά 🎅🎄 #lifopets

A post shared by Michail Zallito (@mzallito) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

ENA TAPEINO PORTRETO APO MENA GIA ESENA🎄☃️🌙🎄☃️🌙🎄☃️🌙🎄☃️🌙🎄☃️🌙

A post shared by LUNA THE DOG OF YOUR DREAMS🌙🌙 (@lunara_officialllll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Day 116. These hoomans still think I love Christmas.

A post shared by Νικολέτα Σαββάκη (@nizavva) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

ᗅℒℰKᝪՏ & ᗅⅈℛᗅ 🎅 #lifopets

A post shared by ᗅℒℰᝣᗅℕⅅℛᗅ CᗅᝨՏ 🎡 (@alejandra_cats) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy holly jolly Christmas beasties 🎄🎁❤️💙❤️ . . A special thanks to @pawboxgr 😻 . . . ✔️ #theprinceloki . . . #caturday #kitty #cat #feline #gato #gatto #gatti #gatito #chat #chaton #neko #instacat #instakitty #lifopets #igcats #igkitties #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #saveastray #im_cat_lady #yourcatphoto #catlife #pawsies_club #coolcat #cutecats_oftheworld #catstagramcat #kittensandcie @catstagramcat @cutecats_oftheworld @cutestanimalfeed @daily_kitty_cat @soft__world @thecatcrowd @pawandpurr @cutecatskittens @cat.everywhere @im_cat_lady @catasticworld @catmeowdels @we_love_all_cats @cats_are.awesome @purroftheday @cats_of.world @meowrageous @9gagcute @bestmeow @yourcatphoto @thepetsjobcom @thepetcollective @pawsies.club @meowed

A post shared by Loki (@the_prince_loki) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Και που λέτε παιδιά αύριο η @gaf_adespotakia σε συνεργασία με το @thebarkingbarber διοργανώνουν το santa claws pt 2 που θα γίνει Βρυούλων 14 στην Νέα Σμύρνη.Εγω μπορεί να μην είμαι εκεί να κάνω το μοντέλο καθώς η ξεμυαλισμένη η μάνα μου πήγε να δει τον κοντό(aka Simba) στην Γερμανία αλλά εσείς πρέπει να πάτε!!Θα έχει υπέροχα πράγματα να αγοράσετε και το κυριότερο είναι για καλό σκοπό,να βοηθήσετε τους φίλους μου να έχουν όσα αξίζουν μέχρι να βρουν το παντοτινό τους σπίτι. #Elia #eliastories #doggocolectivo #setter #setterofinstaworld #settermix #pointer #pointermix #setterpointermix #notdalmatian #instadog #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #pet #petstagram #dogoftheday #doglover #lifo #lifopets #athensvoice #instagreece #insta_greece #instalike #galatsi#athens#setterofinstaworld

A post shared by Doggo Colectivo (@doggo_colectivo) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Στολιδακι!!! #lifopets #lovemydogs #englishcockerspaniel #dogunderthechristmastree #christmasmood #lifopets

A post shared by jvoudouri (@jvoudouri) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A day before Christmas 🎄 #christmas #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogs #lifopets

A post shared by vangelis louka (@vangelislouka) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Το πιο γλυκο αγιοβασιλακι 🥰🎄🎅🏻 #MerryChristmas#santaclaus#maltese#lifopets

A post shared by Aquaholic 🐠☀️ (@saltlife_aquaholic) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#lifopets #alekos💛

A post shared by Clio Vasiloglou (@clio_vasiloglou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Santa Bongo is coming to town.🎅 #staffdiamonds #staffy #staffordbullterrier #staffylover #lifopets

A post shared by Fanis Papadopoulos (@fanis.artist) on

 

View this post on Instagram

«If my Valentine you won't be, I'll hang myself on your Christmas tree». Ernest Hemingway

A post shared by Vasso Kaperoni (@iris_fotos) on