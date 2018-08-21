• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

United colors of desire 🍦🍦🍦 #icecream #sweetformysweet #sweets #ilovesweets #lifokitchen #instalifo

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη zTz (@zoitzimitra) στις

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some people say that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year BUT I strongly believe that they will change their mind if they try stuffed zucchini blossoms 😍 One of the most wonderful and elegant food! Even though stuffing them was pretty exhausting - since they are too small - eating them was something like the joy of flavors!Chopped zucchini and carrots, rice and herbs and you are ready to go 😁 #greekcuisine #mycommontable #greece #thekitchn #foodandwine #f52grams #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #foodstylist #eeeeeats #foodstagram #hereismyfood #lifeandthyme #beautifulcuisines #provenciallife @foodblogfeed #foodblogfeed #food52 #onthetable #eattheworld #vegan #buzzfeedfood #lifokitchen #foodporn #simplepleasures #huffposttaste #vegetarian #eattheworld #hautecuisines #foodblog #tetisflakes #recipe on the blog soon!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Teti's flakes (@tetisflakes) στις

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#anestgra #coffeetime #handmade #tranditional #spoonsweet #sourcherry #pastrylife #pastry #foodporn #foodpic #lifokitchen #instalifo #healthy #colors #relax #picoftheday

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Anestis Aslanidis (@anestgra) στις

 

 

• Dessert porn • 🎈 _______________________________________ #summer #instagood #foodporn #pancakes #delicious #delight #orange #bueno #lifokitchen #photooftheday #tb

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Αβραάμ Λαφαζάνης (@avraam_lafazanis) στις

 

 

#TGIF and what better way to start your day with that delicious brekkie?? Whole grain bread slices, one with °@kokodairyfree plain coconut yoghurt °🍌 slices °stevia pomegranate jam sauce °shredded coconut the other with °homemade vegan "nutella" °🍌 ° cinammon ° @mymuesli coffee granola Both amazing 😊 . . #breakfast #toastsforall #ToastLikeRobin #healthyoptions #cleaneats #vegan #veganrecipe #featnessgr #f52grams #fitfam #eattherainbow #eatrealfood #lifokitchen #wholefoods #plantbased #thrivemags #gloobyfood #feedfeed #foodpics #foodphotography #foodblogfeed #foodblogger #foodstyling #instabreakfast #vscofood #chocolate #banana #ilovebreakfast #eeeeeats

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ioanna santi (@healthviataste) στις

 

 

 

Summer Fasolakia Lathera ~ Greek style green beans in a tasty olive oil tomato sauce. ☑️ Olive oil brought to you by @nektar_foods. 💚💚👈🏻👈🏻 I love supporting fellow Greeks especially ones from MANI. 💙💙 Please check out Nektar Foods!! (Featured post coming soon on the blog.) 👈🏻👈🏻 I can’t wait to share this #summergreek dish with y’all tomorrow on the blog. Stay tuned in>> KouzounasKitchen.com☑️☑️ Do you love this dish as much as I do? 🤔❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Enjoy your weekend friends. . . Thank you to all of those who kindly donated or shared my donation post and link. You have made a HUGE difference and I’m very grateful. Updates coming soon on the donations to the Greek wild fires. 👈🏻👈🏻 . . #igfood #foodoftheday #eeeeeats #eatingfortheinsta #huffingtonpost #huffpostgram #buzzfeedfood #foodstagram #healthyfood #greekfood #greekfoodblogger #greekfoods #greekcuisine #greekcuisine🇬🇷 #chefsofinstagram #summerfood #greenbeans #f52grams #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #inmykitchen #feedfeed #vegetarian #vegetarianfood #thekitchn #simplerecipes #onmytable #whati8today #hautecuisines

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη 💙Kouzounas Kitchen👩🏻‍🍳 (@kouzounaskitchen) στις

 

 

 

 

Στο πιο όμορφο ηλιοβασίλεμα του Ιονίου, υπάρχει ένα μαγαζί στολίδι το @flymelefkada ! . . Οι επιλογές μας ήταν το μπέργκερ με μοσχαρίσιο κιμά και φρέσκες τηγανητές πατάτες και τα σκιουφιχτά ( χειροποίητα ζυμαρικά) με πέστο κόκκινης πιπεριάς και κουκουνάρι! . . Προσωπικά είναι ένα από τα πιο όμορφα μαγαζιά που έχουμε επισκεφθεί και η εξυπηρέτηση είναι απίστευτη καθώς η αναμονή ξεπερνά καθημερινά τις 2 ώρες!!! Αξίζει κανείς να επισκεφθεί την Λευκάδα μόνο και μόνο για να απολαύσει τις υπέροχες γεύσεις και το πανέμορφο ηλιοβασίλεμα!! Συγχαρητήρια @rachilefkada_official @flymelefkada . . #foodblog #sunset #rachi #rachilefkada #lifokitchen #lifomag #burger #foodoffthestreet

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Food Off The Street (@food.off.the.street) στις