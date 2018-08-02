• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

🍉Mr. & Mrs. Watermelon popsicles to cool down the summer heat waves that are finally here! 🍉🍉🍉🍈🍃🍃🍃Added some spinach and melon just to make them even more fabulous✨💫✨ . 🍉Γρανίτα καρπούζι κανείς?? Την συνταγή ακόμη δεν έχω αξιωθεί να την ανεβάσω στο μπλογκ, μπορείτε όμως να την βρείτε στην στήλη γεύση του @athensvoice και στο άρθρο της γλυκειας @christieperry05 με 6 γρανίτες για όλους! Πρόσθεσα και λίγο σπανάκι με πεπόνι για να τις κάνω ακόμη πιο fabulous! ✨🍃🌱💖🙏🏼💕☺️😘 . . . #veganpopsicles #popsicles#veganbowls#thrivemags#bestofvegan#veganvultures#beautifulcuisines#vegansofgreece#veganfood#feedfeedvegan#letscookvegan#eatdrinkvegan#greekvegan#coconutbowls#beautifulcuisines#hautecuisines#heresmyfood#tastingtable#nutritious#eatrealfood#thekitchn#healthycuisines#thenewhealthy#eatmoreplants#buzzfeast#gloobyfood#veganfoodporn #vegansofig

🍹 One of the easiest and most effective way to cook fish is to wrap them in aluminum foil.🍅🍅 🎣 🎣 Baked Sea Bream in Foil 🐟 http://www.kitchenstories.eu/2013/11/baked-sea-bream-in-foil.html Τσιπούρες στο Φούρνο σε Αλουμινόχαρτο 🐟 http://www.kitchenstori.es/2013/11/baked-sea-bream-in-foil.html • • • 🌺 🎯 tag #zambiaskitchen #hungry_gr #kitchestories08 #fish #sea_bream #vegan #lenten #low_carb #olive_oil #thekitchn #greekfoodblogger #foodphotography #eeeeats #eattheworld#hautescuisines #beautifulcuisines #huffposttaste #f52grams #fromabove #cookit #cosyscenario #fromabove #thatsdarling #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #tastingtable #tastessogood ️‍🌈@iriskario 📷©Zambia Sifaki

Από την κατάψυξη με αγάπη! #kormos #salami 💌 Λιώνουμε 300γρ. Σοκολάτα κουβερτούρα με 50γρ. Βούτυρο σε μπεν μαρί. Και προσθέτουμε σε κομμάτια ότι θελουμε! Εγώ έχω βάλει καρύδα, cranberries, μπισκότα τύπου digestive και καρύδια! Ανακατεύεις καλά καλά, σχηματίζεις κορμό και κατάψυξη! Καλή επιτυχία! #mysummer #inmykitchen #sweet #onthetable #choco #deliciousfood #foodandwine #chocolatelover #chocoholic #huffposttaste #bakingfun #chocolate #pastry #foodphotography #foodstagram #foodlovers #foodstyling #foodie @thefeedfeed #instafood #yahoofood @foodandwine #beautifulcuisines #tastingtable #deliciousfood #thesugarfiles @tastespotting @tastemade @food52 @foodandwine @thesugarfiles @food_glooby #f52grams #eeeeeats @tastespotting #lifokitchen @thefeedfeed.chocolate #thebakefeed @hautescuisines @saveurmag #sharefood @cookingnetwork @simplyrecipes @buzzfeedtasty @thebakefeed @tastingtable @cooking_backstage @lifomag @lefooding @athensvoice @food @food_glooby 🍫

LiVe. LoVe. ChocoLate. . . . #Chocolate #Love #ChocolateisLove #LoveisChocolate #assisof #baking #bakinglove #homebaking #foodie #momlife #feedfeed #madefromscratch #chocolateganache #chocolatetart #strawberries #coulis #feelgood #fromscratch #lifokitchen #tarts . . . Το παθαινεις κ εσυ? Το παθαινω κ εγω! . . Να θελω να τρωω σοκολατα καθε μερα. Τι εξαρτηση! Τι χαρα! Τι ευτυχια! Τρως μια μπουκια απο αυτην την τραγανη ταρτα και μολις σκαει η βελουδινη σοκολατενια κρεμα -aka ganache- να σκανε τα κυματα του Δουναβεως στους γευστικους σου καλυκες και να ηχουν στα αυτια σου χιλια βιολια μιας συμφωνικης ορχηστρας, που παιζουν μονο για σενα το ωραιοτερο βαλς! . Ποιο βαλς? Αυτο το βαλς... . https://youtu.be/D6t318FgFdc . . Και εγω, σαν πριμα μπαλαρινα, θα το χορεψω ολο, και θα φαω κ την ταρτα μου για να εχω δυναμεις να βγαλω την παρασταση. Τοσο κοινο θα ερθει να με δει, δεν μπορω να το απογοητευσω. Καταλαβαινεις!

#pastry #pastrylife #pastryart #pastryporn #pastrylove #coconut #pineapple #financier #lifokitchen #athensvoice #athensbistrot #bistro #picoftheday #instadaily #theoriatouhouse

Βρίσκεσαι στα έγκατα της κουζίνας μου. Κάμερα στο κέικ. Ζουμ μέσα στη φόρμα. Δες το λίγο. Κάμερα σε μένα. Το κέικ τούτο δεν έχει αυγά, ούτε βούτυρο. Αποκάλυψη! Κάμερα στο κέικ. Υπερζούμ για να δεις το μόριο της ζύμης. Να γλύψεις τη σοκολάτα, να μυρίσεις τη βανίλια, ν' αγγίξεις λίγη απ' την αφράτη ζύμη. Κάμερα σε μένα. Μ' εμπιστεύεσαι? Ναι, μ' εμπιστεύεσαι. Φτιάξ' το. Θα με θυμηθείς. Είναι μασιφ, που σημαίνει ότι δεν τρίβεται όταν κόβεται, είναι αφράτο, είναι γαμάτο (χωρίς @ στα α, χωρίς λογοκρισία). [Σόρρυ αλλά δεν είχα αλλο τρόπο να το αποδώσω. Ορισμένες φορές το μπινελίκι είναι το μόνο κατάλληλο για να αποτυπώσει αυτό που πραγματικά ισχύει]. Κάμερα στο κέικ. Δες το μια τελευταία πριν το βάλω στο φούρνο. Σταύρωσέ το κιόλας να φουσκώσει. Κι αν δεν πετύχει, βρίσε άφοβα. ________________________________________ #marblecake #cake #gloobyfood #buzzfeedfood #feedfeed #f52grams #myopenkitchen #yummy #eeeeeeats #cookit #lifokitchen #cookingnetwork #cooking_backstage #foodforthought_chrysavgi #tastespotting #thekitchn #foodstagram #foodprnshare #foodbeast #foodgwaker #foodandwine #sweettooth #yahoofood #eater #foodphotography #onthetable #foodaddict

🍔

#ντεμεκ_γκουρμεδιαρης #απλα_δροσερα_ταπεινα #lifokitchen

Bring me #pancakes !! #lifokitchen #foodphotography #lovefood #instafood #SaniResort #photooftheday #breakfast #junkie

Κοτόπουλο με σόγια σως,σουσάμι ,μέλι και ρύζι με λαχανικά. Σημερινός μάστερ σεφ: ο αδερφός. Επίσης ας αποθεώσουμε την χωριάτικη που ταιριάζει με κάθε φαγητό και είναι απλά η καλύτερη σαλάτα που υπάρχει🔝 • Chicken with soya sauce,sesame,honey and basmati rice with veggies. Today's master chef: brother. Also let's all admit that horiatiki salad is the best salad in the world and matches so well with every meal.🔝 #mykitchensnaps #foodblog #foodblogger #greece #greekcuisine #greekcooking #greekfood #greekfoodblogger #lifokitchen #f52 #f52grams #gloobyfoods #cookingnetwork #chicken #soya #soyasauce #honey #sesame #rice #veggies #eatyourveggies #horiatiki #salad #χωριατικη

All you need is sunsets and ice cream 🍦🌅 #mykonos #nicemykonos #icecream #summer #foodporn #foodie #chocolate #mango #icecreamcone #greece #lifokitchen

